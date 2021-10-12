The report comes as the 13th round of talks between Indian and Chinese military commanders collapsed on Sunday, with both sides blaming the other for the flashpoints along their disputed mountainous border.

As commander-level talks between the two sides broke down over the weekend, the Chinese army put tank regiments through their paces near the Indian border, according to Chinese state media. The People’s Liberation Army military district, which faces Indian troops at an elevation of 5,000 metres in the Karakoram Mountains, has been actively improving its high-altitude tank battle capabilities, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

In their latest round of talks, China accused India of making unreasonable demands, as the two neighbours continued to blame each other for the latest flashpoints along their disputed border. India denied the accusation, claiming that China had rejected its suggestions to improve the situation. The claim was made by Long Shaohua, a spokesman for China’s Western Theatre Command, following the 13th round of commander-level talks between the two militaries on Sunday in Moldo, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.