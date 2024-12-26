Plane Crash In Kazakhstan Was Hit By Russian Surface-To-Air Missile: Azerbaijani Government Sources

Military experts have suggested that the plane may have been "accidentally struck" by a Russian surface-to-air missile or anti-aircraft fire.

On Christmas Day, an Azerbaijan Airlines flight, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed near Kazakhstan’s Aqtau, killing 38 of the 67 people on board. Military experts have suggested that the plane may have been “accidentally struck” by a Russian surface-to-air missile or anti-aircraft fire.

This video shows what happened in the minutes before the plane crash in Kazakhstan. The plane repeatedly went up and down before crashing. pic.twitter.com/dQ0H1c9R0R — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 25, 2024

Initial reports indicated that the plane sustained significant damage, with holes in the fuselage and tail section, consistent with missile shrapnel. The plane had been flying in a region with reported Ukrainian drone activity and near Grozny, which is heavily defended by Russian anti-aircraft systems. Survivors, all seated in the plane’s tail section, reported hearing loud explosions before the plane attempted an emergency return to Kazakhstan. However, it eventually crashed into a field three kilometers from the airport.

Very interesting: Shrapnel marks on the fuselage of Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan today. pic.twitter.com/3X5PTIR66E — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 25, 2024

Aviation experts, including Yury Podolyaka and Matt Borie, believe the damage to the aircraft aligns with an accidental missile strike. The incident would mark the second confirmed case of a commercial plane being downed by a missile from Russian-backed forces, following the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17.

The investigation is ongoing, with the plane’s black box recovered to aid in determining the exact cause of the crash.

