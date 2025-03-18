Plane Crashes Off Caribbean Coast Of Honduras, Claiming At Least 12 Lives

Honduran airline Lanhsa-operated aircraft en route to La Ceiba crashed into the water shortly after taking off from Roatan Island.

A tragic plane crash off the Caribbean coast of Honduras on Monday night resulted in the deaths of at least 12 people, with five survivors believed to have been rescued from the wreckage even as one person remained missing, foreign media reported.

According to Reuters, Honduran airline Lanhsa-operated aircraft en route to La Ceiba crashed into the water shortly after taking off from Roatan Island.

The wreckage of the plane was discovered about one kilometer (0.6 miles) off the island’s coast and rescue operations were launched immediately, Reuters quoted Honduras’ transport minister as saying.

The survivors were transported to a nearby hospital, though their condition remained unknown at the time of writing this report.

Meanwhile, the Honduran Firefighters’ Corps told the agency that the search for the missing person would continue early Tuesday morning. The conditions at the crash site, however, pose significant challenges on account of a rocky shoreline and poor visibility, the report stated.

“It’s been difficult to access the accident (site) because there are 30 meters (98 ft) of rocks and you can’t get there while walking or swimming,” Fire Captain Franklin Borjas told Reuters, adding, “The divers helping with the rescue have zero visibility.”