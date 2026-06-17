Plane Erupts In Flame After Crash On Texas Highway, Video Surfaces | Watch

A small plane caught fire after it crashed in the Texas city of the United States. The emergency staff immediately rushed to the scene to rescue the persons trapped inside the burning plane. So far, there has been no conformation on the number of people trapped and injured onboard the plane, according to a report in AP.

The place crash reportedly took place late on Tuesday night after 10 pm in Laredo city in Southern Texas. The plane immediately caught fire immediately after getting crashed trapping those inside.

The emergency staff that reached the spot immediately responded to the event by trying to extricate the trapped persons inside the crashed plane.

According to local police department official, Jose Baeza, the crash took place on Loop 20 highway. The road was later shut for traffic in both directions after the crash.

Local authorities say they have been proving medical aid to the victims of the crash. The entire incident of the plane getting entangled on the highway was caught on camera.

The videos that went viral online showed the aircraft stuck on a highway barrier as it burned and smoke rising from its wreckage. The videos further showed the emergency rescue staff trying to break open the cockpit of the aircraft in an attempt to rescue the trapped people inside.

Thankfully, the officials said, there were no injuries to the motorists commuting on the Loop 20 highway when the plane crashed.