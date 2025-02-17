Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Delta Plane With 80 Onboard Crashes at Toronto Pearson Airport Leaves Eight Injured

Delta Plane With 80 Onboard Crashes at Toronto Pearson Airport Leaves Eight Injured

A plane crash occurred at Toronto Pearson International Airport, resulting in at least eight people being injured. The accident took place when a Delta Airlines flight, coming from Minneapolis, attempted to land on the icy runway.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Delta Plane With 80 Onboard Crashes at Toronto Pearson Airport Leaves Eight Injured

A plane crash occurred at Toronto Pearson International Airport, resulting in at least eight people being injured.


On Monday, a Delta Airlines flight crashed upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport, leading to eight people being injured. The aircraft, which had arrived from Minneapolis, overturned as it landed on the runway. Reports from CBC television mentioned that the crash occurred on the icy runway, resulting in the plane flipping over.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, with paramedics confirming that one person was critically injured. The other seven individuals sustained injuries ranging from mild to moderate. According to Reuters, the injured were immediately provided medical care, with authorities working to ensure that everyone was accounted for.

Airport’s Statement and Response

Toronto Pearson International Airport acknowledged the incident, stating that it was a Delta Air Lines flight involved in the crash. In an official statement posted on X, the airport said, “We are aware of an incident involving a Delta Air Lines plane arriving from Minneapolis, and emergency teams are responding.” The airport further assured the public that all passengers and crew were safe and accounted for.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Police Update on the Situation

Peel Regional Police Constable Sarah Patten provided additional details, confirming that the crash had occurred but stated that the exact cause remained unclear. “There is a plane crash. However, we don’t know the circumstances surrounding it at this point,” she said. Patten also mentioned that, to her knowledge, most of the passengers were unharmed and had exited the plane, though investigations were still ongoing to ensure everyone’s safety. “We’re still trying to make sure, so we’re still on scene investigating,” she added.

Social Media Footage and Airport Delays

Videos from the scene began circulating on social media, showing emergency responders working near the overturned aircraft. The footage also depicted the plane lying on its back on the icy runway, a chaotic and surreal image of the aftermath.

As a result of the crash, Toronto Pearson Airport’s website listed over forty delayed flights, both arrivals and departures, as the incident caused significant disruption. The US Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a ground stop was issued for the airport, halting incoming flights temporarily.

Ongoing Investigation

At the time of reporting, emergency teams and investigators were still at the scene. Authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the crash, while ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew involved. The airport has not yet disclosed further details on the incident, but the response teams remain on alert to manage any potential developments.

ALSO READ: Five Arrested In The Brutal Murder Of Transgender Man Sam Nordquist After Weeks Of Torture

Filed under

Canadian Airport PLANE CRASH

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Were The Other 6 Conspirators Of 2008’s 26/11 Mumbai Attacks? US Clears Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition

Who Were The Other 6 Conspirators Of 2008’s 26/11 Mumbai Attacks? US Clears Tahawwur Rana’s...

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During SNL 50th Anniversary Special, Says Expert

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During...

Is Congress Party In Agreement With China? BJP Condemns Sam Pitroda’s China Praise

Is Congress Party In Agreement With China? BJP Condemns Sam Pitroda’s China Praise

‘Manipur Crisis Is For A Separate Administration’: COCOMI Urges Governor to Restore Elected Government

‘Manipur Crisis Is For A Separate Administration’: COCOMI Urges Governor to Restore Elected Government

Russian Delegation Arrive In Saudi Arabia For High-Level Talks With US: Report

Russian Delegation Arrive In Saudi Arabia For High-Level Talks With US: Report

Entertainment

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During SNL 50th Anniversary Special, Says Expert

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Watch | Monalisa’s Grand Kerala Entry: ₹15 Lakh Deal, Fan Frenzy, And Boby Chemmanur’s Controversial Comeback

Watch | Monalisa’s Grand Kerala Entry: ₹15 Lakh Deal, Fan Frenzy, And Boby Chemmanur’s Controversial

Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hridhaan Becomes The New Heartthrob After Viral Video | Watch

Hrithik Roshan’s Son Hridhaan Becomes The New Heartthrob After Viral Video | Watch

Escorts Kubota Chairman Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud And Abetment To Suicide Case

Escorts Kubota Chairman Nikhil Nanda Booked In Fraud And Abetment To Suicide Case

Lifestyle

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox