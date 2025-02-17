A plane crash occurred at Toronto Pearson International Airport, resulting in at least eight people being injured. The accident took place when a Delta Airlines flight, coming from Minneapolis, attempted to land on the icy runway.

On Monday, a Delta Airlines flight crashed upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport, leading to eight people being injured. The aircraft, which had arrived from Minneapolis, overturned as it landed on the runway. Reports from CBC television mentioned that the crash occurred on the icy runway, resulting in the plane flipping over.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, with paramedics confirming that one person was critically injured. The other seven individuals sustained injuries ranging from mild to moderate. According to Reuters, the injured were immediately provided medical care, with authorities working to ensure that everyone was accounted for.

Airport’s Statement and Response

Toronto Pearson International Airport acknowledged the incident, stating that it was a Delta Air Lines flight involved in the crash. In an official statement posted on X, the airport said, “We are aware of an incident involving a Delta Air Lines plane arriving from Minneapolis, and emergency teams are responding.” The airport further assured the public that all passengers and crew were safe and accounted for.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Police Update on the Situation

Peel Regional Police Constable Sarah Patten provided additional details, confirming that the crash had occurred but stated that the exact cause remained unclear. “There is a plane crash. However, we don’t know the circumstances surrounding it at this point,” she said. Patten also mentioned that, to her knowledge, most of the passengers were unharmed and had exited the plane, though investigations were still ongoing to ensure everyone’s safety. “We’re still trying to make sure, so we’re still on scene investigating,” she added.

Social Media Footage and Airport Delays

Videos from the scene began circulating on social media, showing emergency responders working near the overturned aircraft. The footage also depicted the plane lying on its back on the icy runway, a chaotic and surreal image of the aftermath.

As a result of the crash, Toronto Pearson Airport’s website listed over forty delayed flights, both arrivals and departures, as the incident caused significant disruption. The US Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a ground stop was issued for the airport, halting incoming flights temporarily.

Ongoing Investigation

At the time of reporting, emergency teams and investigators were still at the scene. Authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the crash, while ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew involved. The airport has not yet disclosed further details on the incident, but the response teams remain on alert to manage any potential developments.