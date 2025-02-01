One of the technologies designed to prevent such midair collisions is the Traffic Collision Avoidance System, or TCAS. But how does it work, and why might it have failed in this case?

On Wednesday night, a devastating tragedy occurred when an American Airlines passenger jet and a US Army helicopter collided at a low altitude near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The crash resulted in both aircraft plunging into the Potomac River, with no survivors. Among the 60 passengers aboard American Airlines flight AA5342 were US and Russian champion figure skaters, along with four crew members. The military helicopter, which was on a routine training flight, carried three personnel.

This incident comes just over a month after a similar crash in South Korea, where a passenger jet possibly struck a bird, killing 179 of the 181 people on board. These recent crashes have raised serious concerns about aviation safety worldwide.

The Technology Behind Collision Avoidance

One of the technologies designed to prevent such midair collisions is the Traffic Collision Avoidance System, or TCAS. But how does it work, and why might it have failed in this case?

What is TCAS?

TCAS is a safety system used in aircraft to monitor the surrounding airspace for other planes that are equipped with transponders. A transponder is a device that communicates with incoming electronic signals. The TCAS operates independently of air traffic control systems, with the goal of alerting pilots to nearby aircraft and preventing potential collisions.

First introduced in 1974, TCAS has evolved over time. The initial version, TCAS I, monitors the airspace around the aircraft and provides information on the bearing and altitude of nearby planes. If a collision risk is detected, the system issues a “Traffic Advisory” (TA), alerting the pilot of the threat. However, the pilot must still decide on the best evasive action.

The more advanced TCAS II provides specific instructions for avoiding a collision, such as climbing, descending, or adjusting speed. Additionally, TCAS II systems can communicate with each other to coordinate advice between aircraft.

Under international regulations set by the Chicago Convention, all commercial aircraft must be equipped with TCAS. However, military helicopters are not bound by these provisions, and it’s reported that the military helicopter involved in the crash lacked a TCAS system.

TCAS Limitations at Low Altitudes

While TCAS is a valuable safety tool, it has limitations, especially at low altitudes. The system becomes less effective when an aircraft is below approximately 300 meters, which was the case in this tragedy. The last recorded altitude of American Airlines flight AA5342 was around 90 meters, and the military helicopter was at approximately 60 meters.

This limitation exists because TCAS relies on radio altimeter data, which becomes less reliable near the ground. As a result, collision-avoidance instructions at low altitudes may not be accurate. Additionally, when an aircraft is this low, it has limited options to maneuver further to avoid a collision.

The Challenges at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, one of the busiest in the US, is known for its crowded airspace, shared by commercial, military, and private aircraft. In recent years, the airport has experienced several near misses.

For instance, in April 2024, a commercial flight nearly collided with a helicopter that was 100 meters below it. The pilot of the commercial plane reported that they did not receive a warning from air traffic control, stating, “We never received a warning of the traffic from (air traffic control) so we were unaware it was there.”

This close call, along with concerns from officials like Democratic US Senator Tim Kaine, raised questions about the safety of allowing more flights into Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Despite these concerns, a plan to increase flights was approved shortly afterward.

Ongoing Investigation and Safety Concerns

The recent crash will be thoroughly investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which will likely examine factors like the limitations of TCAS at low altitudes and the congestion at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. As this investigation unfolds, it’s clear that improving aviation safety remains a critical issue. The tragic events serve as a reminder of the need for constant vigilance and innovation in aviation technology to prevent such disasters from happening in the future.