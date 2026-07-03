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Home > World News > Planning Thailand Trip? Indian Embassy Issues Fresh Travel Advisory After Visa Rule Change

Planning Thailand Trip? Indian Embassy Issues Fresh Travel Advisory After Visa Rule Change

The Indian Embassy in Bangkok has issued a travel advisory asking Indians visiting Thailand to carry all required documents, complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), and ensure they meet visa and cash requirements to avoid immigration delays.

Indian Embassy issues fresh travel advisory for Indians visiting Thailand (Image: AI-generated)
Indian Embassy issues fresh travel advisory for Indians visiting Thailand (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 00:00 IST

The Embassy of India in Bangkok has issued a fresh travel advisory for Indians planning to visit Thailand, urging them to keep all mandatory documents ready before departure and arrival to avoid immigration delays. Travellers have been asked to carry a passport with at least six months’ validity from the date of arrival, confirmed return flight tickets, hotel reservations and a clear travel itinerary. The advisory also reminds visitors to complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) within 72 hours before reaching Thailand and to obtain the correct visa based on the purpose of their visit.

The Embassy said travellers should ensure all documents are easily accessible before approaching immigration counters. Those travelling in groups have also been advised that every individual must carry their own set of travel documents.

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Thailand travel advisory lists cash, visa and TDAC requirements

Indian tourists entering Thailand under the Visa Waiver or Visa on Arrival (VOA) scheme have been asked to carry at least 20,000 Thai Baht (THB), around Rs 57,467 at the current exchange rate, in cash per passenger.

The advisory also makes it clear that travellers who have secured a job in Thailand should not enter using the visa waiver or Visa on Arrival facility. Instead, they should obtain the appropriate employment visa before travelling.

Thailand embassy issues separate guidance for transit passengers

As per reports, passengers transiting through Thailand have also been advised to carry all documents required for their onward journey, including the valid visa for their final destination wherever applicable.

The Embassy said following these guidelines can help travellers complete immigration checks smoothly and avoid unnecessary inconvenience while entering or passing through Thailand. With the latest advisory, Indian nationals are encouraged to verify that all required documents, visas and travel plans are in place before beginning their trip to Thailand.

Also Read: India, Japan Deepen Ties With New Pacts on AI, Energy and Defence: What It Means   

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Planning Thailand Trip? Indian Embassy Issues Fresh Travel Advisory After Visa Rule Change
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Planning Thailand Trip? Indian Embassy Issues Fresh Travel Advisory After Visa Rule Change
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