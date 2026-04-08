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Home > World News > ‘Plow Tel Aviv With Your Pink Missile’: How IRGC Acted On A Young Girl’s Viral Appeal Just Days Before Ceasefire

‘Plow Tel Aviv With Your Pink Missile’: How IRGC Acted On A Young Girl’s Viral Appeal Just Days Before Ceasefire

pink missile fired during the Iran–Israel conflict shocked many, especially after reports said it was painted that way following a young girl’s request to the IRGC.

Iran Obliges To The Request Of A Young Girl To Fire A Pink Missile (Images: X)
Iran Obliges To The Request Of A Young Girl To Fire A Pink Missile (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 8, 2026 20:56:04 IST

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‘Plow Tel Aviv With Your Pink Missile’: How IRGC Acted On A Young Girl’s Viral Appeal Just Days Before Ceasefire

As the ongoing war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran continues to rage on the globe, one especially unique and unsettling occurrence has attracted a lot of attention; the firing of a baby-pink painted missile toward Tel Aviv. Many people are shocked and perplexed at how such a bizarre occurrence could occur during a largely destructive war.

As if this event was not strange enough, there is also an even bigger surprise hidden within the creation of this pink missile. According to reports, it was not only a military decision but was also made at the request of a little girl. Reports indicate that this precision missile was painted pink after a request was made to the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) by the child.

A Child’s Request Behind A Deadly Weapon

The original story began with a viral video of a little girl (whose face was painted with flags of their country) directly addressing one of the commanders of the IRGC and making a highly unusual request.

She said, “Seyed Majid, with the precision-striker, plow Tel Aviv with your pink missile.”

Shortly thereafter, the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) responded with social media posts showing an IRGC missile painted pink with the Iranian phrase “In response to the request of the revolutionary girl” inscribed on it.

From Viral Moment To Real Strike

What began as a viral video has now become a reality. Iran has allegedly already launched the pink missile as part of its ongoing bombardment against Israel during the war between these two countries.

Many view this action not only as a military response but also as a symbolic act of defiance and propaganda. This illustrates how weapons can serve more than just military purposes; they can also carry emotional and social messages beyond the battlefield.

War Continues Amid Ceasefire Talks

While these things are happening, the broader regional conflict continues to escalate. The Iranian- US-Israel conflict started earlier in 2026 when US and Israeli forces coordinated attacks against Iranian targets in Iraq, which prompted a series of retaliatory missile and drone strikes across the region.

While the level of violence in Israel is rising, there are ongoing discussions about a potential ceasefire due to the current level of violence on all sides. However, the situation has deteriorated quickly through a series of counterattacks from both sides; not only will civilians on both sides be negatively affected, but their continued suffering will only exacerbate the situation further.

A Disturbing Symbol Of Modern Warfare

An alarming representation of the way we make war today is the use of a pink missile, an innocent item associated with a child. This has disturbed many people who have seen it. The modern way we fight wars (and how we portray them) is not only through the use of weapons, but also through messages, symbols, and viral media.

A child’s request to have a pink missile used in a war is also very disturbing because it involves a child and something so serious. It is a deeply unsettling case. As the war continues, the way we view it is changing, just like how the lines between reality, propaganda, and human emotion have become increasingly blurred.

Also Read: Did North Korea Just Trigger A New Crisis? Japan Issues Emergency Alert After Kim Jong Un’s Suspected Ballistic Missile Launch   

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Tags: home-hero-pos-9Iran US Wariran- israel warIRGC pink missile

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‘Plow Tel Aviv With Your Pink Missile’: How IRGC Acted On A Young Girl’s Viral Appeal Just Days Before Ceasefire

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‘Plow Tel Aviv With Your Pink Missile’: How IRGC Acted On A Young Girl’s Viral Appeal Just Days Before Ceasefire

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‘Plow Tel Aviv With Your Pink Missile’: How IRGC Acted On A Young Girl’s Viral Appeal Just Days Before Ceasefire
‘Plow Tel Aviv With Your Pink Missile’: How IRGC Acted On A Young Girl’s Viral Appeal Just Days Before Ceasefire
‘Plow Tel Aviv With Your Pink Missile’: How IRGC Acted On A Young Girl’s Viral Appeal Just Days Before Ceasefire
‘Plow Tel Aviv With Your Pink Missile’: How IRGC Acted On A Young Girl’s Viral Appeal Just Days Before Ceasefire

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