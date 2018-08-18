A spokesman for the ruling PTI said that PM Imran Khan has approved a 20-member federal cabinet, and the ministers of the cabinet will take oath of Monday morning at the President's house. PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry also said that the cabinet is comprising of 15 federal ministers and five advisers.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan took oath as Pakistan’s Prime Minister on Saturday. The cricketer-turned-politician became the 22nd PM of the country after his party secured a clear majority in the parliament’s confidence vote on Friday. Imran Khan took the oath in a Urdu at a ceremony administered by President Manmoon Hussain. Recently, a spokesman for the ruling PTI said that PM Imran Khan has approved a 20-member federal cabinet, and the ministers of the cabinet will take oath of Monday morning at the President’s house.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry also said that the cabinet is comprising of 15 federal ministers and five advisers. The cabinet’s members are Farogh Naseem (Law and Justice), Tariq Bashir Cheema (Safron), Shireen Mazari (Human Rights), Ghulam Sarwar Khan (Petroleum), Zubaida Jalal (Defence Production), Fawad Ahmed (Information and Broadcasting), Pervez Khattak (Defence), Aamir Mehmood Kiyani (Health), Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Foreign Affairs), Asad Umar (Finance), Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (Railways), Fehmida Mirza (Inter Provincial Coordination), Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (IT), Shafqat Mahmood (Education) and Noor ul Haq Qadri (Religious Affairs).

Five advisers are Mohammad Shehzad, Ishrat Hussain, Abdul Razzak Dawood, Amin Aslam and Babar Awan. Here the list of names and portfolios of the cabinet members:

During the oath-taking ceremony, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was also present at the ceremony that took place in Islamabad. In National Assembly elections held last month, PTI had emerged as the single largest party with 116 seats.

The spokesperson has also revealed that PM Imran Khan had nominated Arif Alvi for the post of president of Pakistan. Besides this, the PM also wants the federal cabinet to start working from Monday.

