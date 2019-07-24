Pakistan PM Imran Khan has claimed that ISI helped CIA to track down the al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. He said the country knew that Osama was in the territory. Pakistan had earlier claimed that it had no information about the presence of Osama bin Laden.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has shocked the world by claiming that Pakistan knew that global terrorist Osama bin Laden, who was shot dead in 2011, presence in the country. He revealed that the country’s spy agency ISI helped CIA to track and kill the al-Qaeda chief in the territory. Imran Khan, who is on his official trip to the US, revealed the historic information.

The latest statement by Pakistan PM Imran Khan came after US President Donald Trump agreed to mediate in Kashmir dispute. Pakistan had so far denied about Osama’s whereabouts. The Al-Qaeda chief had attacked the World Trade Center complex in the US in which around 2996 people were killed and more than 6000 others were injured.

Imran Khan has claimed that it was ISI which gave information to CIA that led to the tracing of the location of Osama. He also said that Pakistan is fighting the war against terrorism.

Khan said he would be willing to consider releasing Pakistani doctor Afridi in exchange for Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year US prison sentence after her 2010 conviction of shooting at FBI agents and soldiers.

On Tuesday, US President Donal Trump during a joint presser with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington, has said he would love to meditate on Kashmir issue. Trump had said PM Narendra Modi asked him to play his role and mediate on Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed countries when both met in Japan’s Osaka on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in June.

