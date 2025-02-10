Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
PM-Macron Meet: AI, IMEC And Nuclear Energy, What’s On Agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in France from February 10-12 to attend the Paris AI Summit, which is being co-chaired by India along with France.

PM-Macron Meet: AI, IMEC And Nuclear Energy, What's On Agenda?

PM Narendra Modi departed for Paris on Monday noon, February 10. The Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to France, until February 12.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Paris on Monday noon, February 10. The Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to France, until February 12.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a special briefing in New Delhi, shared details about it. He said that the AI Action Summit will be a major event and PM Modi will co-chair it with French President Emmanuel Macron on February 11. Foreign minister Misri said, ‘The visit will include a substantial bilateral component.’

After the AI Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Macron. They will also attend the India-France CEOs Forum, which will focus on strengthening trade, business, and economic ties between the two nations.

As per diplomatic sources, both heads of the states will focus on the Make in India initiative, where France will cooperate with India in the transfer of technology.

The leaders are also expected to discuss areas like space, renewable energy, and innovation.

President Macron will also host a dinner in honor of PM Modi on the evening of February 11 on the latter’s visit to Marseille. On February 12, the two leaders will visit the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille, where they will pay tribute to Indian soldiers who fought and died during World War I.

Foreign Secretary Misri also said that India and France are also looking into new types of nuclear reactors called small modular reactors and advanced nuclear reactors. They are seen as a way to provide safer and more sustainable nuclear energy.

The India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) will be another key discussion point during the Modi-Macron bilateral, diplomatic sources highlighted. The project is aimed at enhancing trade and connectivity between the three regions.

France is also focusing on strengthening educational ties with India and has set a target of welcoming 30,000 Indian students by 2030, up from the current 10,000.
Sources said the French government will act as a facilitator in securing jobs for Indian graduates from France in French companies operating in India. There are around 5,00,000 Indians currently employed here in Indian companies.

The French government is also eager to sign MOUs with Indian states to offer French courses in public schools.

This will help increase the pool of Indian diaspora and strengthen people-to-people exchange between both countries.

PM Modi will conclude his visit to France on February 12, following which he will depart for the US on an official visit.

