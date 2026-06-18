PM Modi Addresses Indian Diaspora In France: ‘India Now Stands As the Fastest-Growing Major Economy’

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has seen transformational progress across multiple sectors over the past 12 years. He added that beyond economic expansion, the country’s progress is focused on empowering citizens and improving lives at scale. Addressing members of the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said that his government has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty. He further noted, ‘Over the past 12 years, India’s exports have increased 35-fold. The country’s mobile manufacturing units have experienced a remarkable 100-fold growth, making India the world’s second-largest mobile manufacturer. Fuelled by this rapid progress and development, India now stands as the fastest-growing major economy,’ he said.

India’s Economic Expansion and Development Milestones

PM Modi said that serving the nation as an elected prime minister for 12 consecutive years has been one of the greatest privileges of his life. He added, ‘It is the power of India’s democracy that has brought a tea seller to this position. The last 12 years have been a testament to the incredible potential of 1.4 billion Indians. In this period, India’s GDP has doubled. The number of airports has doubled. The number of universities has also doubled. Highway construction has doubled,’ he said.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the role of the Indian diaspora in strengthening India’s global presence. He said, ‘When I arrived in Nice on June 14th, the first thing I did was participate in the Bharat Innovates programme. Today, as I prepare to return from France, I feel as if I have come to the Bharat Connect programme. The way you have connected the 21st-century India-France relationship, it is becoming a major strength of our strategic partnership. I bring to you the greetings of 1.4 billion Indian citizens. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for this warm welcome,’ he said.

Diaspora Engagement and Cultural Connection in France

‘Paris is a city of lights. This is a city of colours. There are ideas and there is inspiration for innovation. All of you, coming from different states of India, make this city even more beautiful. You fill it with new colours. Some are Tamil, some are Punjabi, some are Gujarati, some are Marathi, and some are Bengali. Every corner of India is represented here,’ he added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, took part in VivaTech 2026 in Paris, which is among Europe’s largest technology and startup events.

India-France Technology Collaboration at VivaTech 2026

Addressing tech entrepreneurs, startups, investors, and business leaders, the Prime Minister underscored India’s vision for human-centric artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. He also highlighted the expanding scope of India-France cooperation in advanced tech sectors.

He pointed out that technology has driven major transformations in India, including digital payments, AI-supported agricultural development, and advanced space applications. After his keynote address, PM Modi and President Macron interacted with Indian startups and innovators showcasing frontier technologies across healthcare, sustainability, mobility, and industry solutions.

India’s Growing Role in Global Innovation Ecosystem

India is the AI Country Partner at VivaTech 2026. The country also has its largest-ever presence at the event, with dedicated pavilions highlighting its innovation ecosystem across artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, health technology, clean energy, mobility, and advanced computing. More than 80 Indian deep-tech companies and startups are participating.

India’s participation is expected to further strengthen collaboration between the Indian and French technology ecosystems. Over the years, India’s engagement with VivaTech has steadily increased. This year carries added significance as both countries observe 2026 as the India-France Year of Innovation.

(Inputs From ANI)

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