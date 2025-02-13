Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
PM Modi And Donald Trump Bilateral Meeting:1st Picture Out From The Talk

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently informed Parliament that India is in contact with U.S. officials to ensure that returning deportees are treated with dignity and not subjected to mistreatment.

PM Modi And Donald Trump Bilateral Meeting:1st Picture Out From The Talk


Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently engaged in discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. This high-level meeting follows Trump’s announcement of plans to implement reciprocal tariffs on U.S. trading partners, with India potentially being one of the most affected.

According to a report by PTI, the bilateral trade between India and the U.S. reached approximately $130 billion in 2024.

PM Modi’s visit to Washington comes shortly after the Trump administration deported 104 Indian nationals. The deportees were sent back on a military aircraft in handcuffs and shackles, causing widespread outrage in India.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently informed Parliament that India is in contact with U.S. officials to ensure that returning deportees are treated with dignity and not subjected to mistreatment.

Bilateral Meet donald trump PM Modi In US

