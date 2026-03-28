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Home > World News > PM Modi And Donald Trump Discuss Iran War And Strait Of Hormuz Crisis On Call; Elon Musk Joins In: Report

PM Modi And Donald Trump Discuss Iran War And Strait Of Hormuz Crisis On Call; Elon Musk Joins In: Report

Elon Musk unexpectedly joined a high-level call between Donald Trump and Narendra Modi on the Middle East crisis, highlighting his growing influence as the leaders discussed protecting key oil routes and strengthening US-India coordination.

Musk Joins High-Stakes Call with Trump and Modi (Images: X)
Musk Joins High-Stakes Call with Trump and Modi (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 28, 2026 01:07:39 IST

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PM Modi And Donald Trump Discuss Iran War And Strait Of Hormuz Crisis On Call; Elon Musk Joins In: Report

In a major break from traditional diplomacy, billionaire Elon Musk joined a private phone call between President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, according to a report by The New York Times. The three men reportedly spoke for about forty minutes, focusing on the escalating war in the Middle East and its threat to global energy routes.

Musk’s presence on the call is highly unusual, as private citizens almost never take part in formal discussions between world leaders. It highlights Musk’s growing influence within the Trump administration, where he has become a constant advisor on both economic and security matters.

Focus on War and Oil

Report says that the conversation was prompted by the “wartime crisis” involving the US, Israel, and Iran. Prime Minister Modi has been vocal about his concerns regarding the Strait of Hormuz, where recent blockades have threatened India’s oil supply. The report says that the leaders discussed how to keep these vital trade routes open as the conflict worsens.

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The New York Times noted that the call served as a strategic session to align the US and India on regional security. For India, the safe passage of tankers is a top priority, while Trump is looking for allies to support his administration’s military and economic pressure on Iran.

Elon Musk: A New Type of Advisor

While it is unclear if Musk spoke during the call or simply listened in, his participation suggests he is acting as a “shadow diplomat.” His companies, SpaceX and Starlink, play a massive role in global communications and satellite intelligence, which are critical in modern war zones.

This isn’t the first time Musk has been spotted in the room for high-level government business. However, joining a call with the leader of the world’s largest democracy marks a new level of authority for the tech mogul. The move has already sparked debate in Washington about the role of billionaires in official U.S. foreign policy.

 U.S.-India Relations Looking Ahead During This Global Crisis

As per The New York Times, the call ended with an agreement to continue close coordination between the two countries. The Trump administration has made it clear that protecting commercial shipping is a primary goal, even as traffic through major chokepoints like the Red Sea and Hormuz has dropped significantly.

Modi and Trump are expected to meet in person later this year, and many expect Musk to be part of those future trade and security negotiations. For now, the “trio” appears to be the new face of U.S.-India relations during this global crisis.

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PM Modi And Donald Trump Discuss Iran War And Strait Of Hormuz Crisis On Call; Elon Musk Joins In: Report
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