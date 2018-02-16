Apparently, the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s economic and administrative development are making great strides on the global platform. US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert on Friday said that US President Donald Trump and Narendra Modi enjoy a strong relationship.

During a press conference, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said, “President Donald Trump, certainly has a strong relationship with Prime Minister Modi. I know that his daughter (Ivanka Trump) really enjoyed having been over in Hyderabad late last year, and so it’s an important relationship, an increasingly important relationship.” Nauert then went onto appreciate India’s efforts in development of war-torn Afghanistan.

“This is a good example of the world coming together and working through ‘laces that may not have’ countries that may not have worked together in the past. This is an example of how that is now being done. Saudi Arabia is helping out in Iraq,” she added.

Earlier in February, PM Modi and Donald Trump discussed the political turmoil in Maldives on a phone call. The White House reported that both the leaders stressed on the importance of respect for democratic institutions and rule of law during the conversation. The phone call was made after former Maldives president Abdulla Yameen repetitively asked Indian government to intervene in crisis.