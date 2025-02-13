Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
In a significant meeting on Thursday in Washington, DC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk at Blair House.

PM Modi And Elon Musk Discuss Strengthening India-US Cooperation in Innovation, Space, And AI


In a significant meeting on Thursday in Washington, DC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk at Blair House. The two leaders engaged in discussions on a range of topics aimed at strengthening the partnership between India and the United States, with a particular focus on innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development.

Strengthening Ties in Emerging Technologies and Governance

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi and Elon Musk explored opportunities to deepen collaboration in key areas such as emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and good governance. Both leaders emphasized the potential for India and the US to work together to foster innovation and drive progress in these domains.

Musk, who also heads the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was accompanied by three of his children during the meeting. The discussions were centered around future prospects for growth, especially in industries critical to global advancement.

The conversation between Modi and Musk highlighted mutual interests in space exploration and artificial intelligence. India and the US have already made strides in space cooperation, and both leaders agreed that this partnership could be further expanded. They also discussed how AI could revolutionize sectors such as transportation, healthcare, and education, while ensuring sustainability.

Modi’s visit to the US and his meeting with Musk underscore India’s commitment to becoming a global leader in cutting-edge technologies and innovation.

Prime Minister Modi used the opportunity to share details about India’s ongoing reforms aimed at achieving “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.” He explained how these reforms are intended to simplify governance, enhance efficiency, and create a conducive environment for growth and innovation. The meeting underscored the alignment of both India and the US in their commitment to good governance and technological progress.

PM Modi Shares Details on X (Formerly Twitter)

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Modi took to social media platform X to share insights from his productive discussion with Musk. In his post, he mentioned the topics discussed, including Musk’s passion for space, mobility, and technology, while emphasizing India’s efforts toward reform and governance. Modi expressed his optimism about the future collaboration between India and the US in these transformative sectors.

Modi’s message read, “Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology, and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.’”

The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Elon Musk highlights the growing collaboration between India and the US in areas that will define the future of technology, governance, and sustainability. As both countries continue to forge stronger ties, their partnership in these critical sectors could lead to groundbreaking advancements on the global stage.

