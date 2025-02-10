PM Modi And Macron Lead Strategic AI Talks To Foster Innovation And Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in France to co-chair the AI Action Summit with President Macron. The visit includes strategic talks, tributes to World War I Indian soldiers, and discussions on strengthening the longstanding India-France relationship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a significant three-day visit to France from February 10-12, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. The visit will focus on advancing bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), strategic cooperation, and cultural exchanges.

AI Action Summit and Bilateral Talks

On February 11, PM Modi will co-chair the much-anticipated AI Action Summit with President Macron, a move highlighting both countries’ commitment to technological innovation and the future of AI. This summit marks a major step in strengthening India-France cooperation in advanced technologies. Following the summit, PM Modi and President Macron will engage in both restricted and delegation-level talks to explore further collaboration, especially in sectors like defense, digital infrastructure, and climate change.

Honoring Indian Soldiers and Strengthening Ties

A highlight of the visit will be the leaders’ joint visit to a World War I war cemetery on February 12, where they will pay tribute to the immense sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during the war. This symbolic gesture underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the two nations, built on shared democratic values and mutual respect.

Additionally, the visit will see the inauguration of the Consulate General of India in Marseille, further enhancing India’s diplomatic presence in France. The two leaders will also visit Kadash, the site of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor, reaffirming their commitment to joint scientific and technological advancements.

Building on the India-France Strategic Partnership

India and France share a robust Strategic Partnership that has grown substantially over the years. This partnership, launched in 1998, covers key areas like defense, security, space, and civil nuclear cooperation. It now includes emerging areas such as maritime security, cyber security, renewable energy, and counterterrorism. The Horizon 2047 roadmap, adopted during Modi’s July 2023 visit to France, lays out the vision for the next quarter-century of cooperation, coinciding with India’s centenary of independence.

Key Areas of Focus During the Visit

The visit will include discussions on strengthening defense cooperation, a cornerstone of the India-France relationship. The two countries have collaborated on high-profile defense projects such as the Rafale aircraft deal and the Scorpene submarine project. Furthermore, both countries are exploring opportunities for co-development of next-generation engines for fighter aircraft and expanding their space collaboration.

Both nations have also focused on clean energy and digital technologies, with initiatives aimed at improving global supply chains and boosting India’s exports to France. The visit is expected to further enhance bilateral ties in sectors critical for both nations’ economic growth and geopolitical stability.

PM Modi’s Global Diplomacy and France’s Role

PM Modi’s visit builds on a history of frequent engagements between India and France at the highest levels. From strategic dialogues to joint defense exercises, the two countries have made significant strides in strengthening their relationship. Their collaboration extends to multilateral forums like the G7 Summit, where both leaders have met regularly to address global challenges, including climate change and cybersecurity.

During the visit, PM Modi and President Macron will also address the India-France CEOs Forum, exploring opportunities for increased trade and investment. This forum will serve as a platform for further enhancing economic diplomacy between the two nations.

A Commitment to Strengthening India-France Relations

As two of the world’s leading democracies, India and France are working together to tackle global challenges, strengthen their strategic partnership, and promote multilateral solutions. The visit is set to mark another important chapter in the longstanding ties between the two nations, with a focus on advancing shared democratic values and boosting technological and defense collaborations.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France promises to deepen the strategic relationship between the two countries across multiple domains, from artificial intelligence to defense and digital infrastructure. The joint initiatives set to be launched during this visit will pave the way for a more robust and future-focused India-France partnership, benefiting both nations and the broader global community.

