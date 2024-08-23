PM Modi and Tusk Elevate Bilateral Ties to Strategic Partnership with Focus on Defence, Trade, and Technology

India and Poland on Thursday elevated their bilateral relationship to the status of a strategic partnership. This milestone was achieved during a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk, in Warsaw. The leaders explored avenues to expand cooperation across various sectors, including defence, security, trade, investment, and digitalisation, marking a new chapter in the relationship between the two nations.

Revitalizing Ties After Decades

PM Modi’s visit to Poland was the first by an Indian premier in 45 years, underscoring India’s commitment to strengthening ties with Poland, the sixth-largest economy in the European Union (EU) and an emerging military power in Central Europe. The visit symbolized India’s intention to revitalize and deepen its engagement with Poland, focusing on mutual interests in various sectors.

As part of the strategic partnership, both countries agreed on a four-year action plan that encompasses a wide range of areas, including security cooperation, trade, technology, connectivity, counter-terrorism, cyber-security, and health. Additionally, the two sides decided to finalize a social security agreement to safeguard the interests of professionals working in each other’s countries and to facilitate greater mobility.

“This year, we celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations. On this occasion, we have decided to reshape our relation into a strategic partnership. Relations between India and Poland are based on shared values such as democracy and rule of law,” Prime Minister Modi stated during a media interaction, speaking in Hindi.

Strengthening Defence Ties

A key focus of the discussions was enhancing cooperation in the defence sector, which Modi described as a “symbol of our deep mutual trust.” The collaboration in defence is expected to be further strengthened under the new strategic partnership. Tusk highlighted the opportunities for synergy between the defence industries of both nations, noting, “Poland is ready to participate in the modernisation of military equipment. We have the qualifications, companies, and technological capabilities for this.”

Expanding Economic Cooperation

In the realm of economic collaboration, Modi extended an invitation to Polish companies, particularly those in the food processing sector, to participate in India’s mega food parks. He also identified new opportunities for cooperation in water treatment, solid waste management, and urban infrastructure. Other areas for potential collaboration include clean coal technology, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Poland, in turn, expressed its readiness to share its expertise in green transformation and green energy. Tusk emphasized that Poland has much to offer in these fields, which are of growing importance in India’s economic and environmental agenda.

Addressing Mobility and Visa Issues

During the discussions, Modi acknowledged the temporary difficulties faced by Indian citizens in obtaining visas to travel to Poland. The Polish side attributed these issues to the “ill-considered decisions” of the previous government and assured that work is underway to ease visa regulations. Tusk expressed his gratitude for India’s understanding, stating, “Thank you for understanding these actions. They are, of course, not in any way aimed at India or Indian citizens. Here we have the full sense that Indian guests will always be welcome in Poland.”

Enhancing Trade and High-Level Contacts

Under the strategic partnership, India and Poland will maintain regular high-level contacts, stimulate trade and investment, and take steps to balance two-way trade while expanding the trade basket. Currently, bilateral trade between the two nations stands at $6 billion, making Poland India’s largest trade partner in Central Europe.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to peace and a rules-based international order. The joint statement issued after the meeting emphasized the importance of cooperation in security, especially during times of serious conflicts and tensions in various regions of the world. The two countries also agreed to enhance collaboration at multilateral forums to help maintain global stability and security.

Shared Concerns Over Global Conflicts

Modi and Tusk expressed their “deepest concern” over the ongoing war in Ukraine and its “tragic humanitarian consequences.” They reiterated the need for a “comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with international law, consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.” The joint statement further emphasized that “the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is unacceptable,” and called for all states to refrain from using force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of any nation.

Combatting Terrorism

The leaders also condemned all forms of terrorism and stressed that no country should provide a safe haven to those who finance, plan, support, or commit terrorist acts. As part of the action plan for the strategic partnership, the two sides agreed to hold regular consultations on security and defence cooperation, promoting contacts between their defence industries and modernizing military equipment. The next meeting of the joint working group for defence cooperation is scheduled for 2024.

Future Cooperation in Technology and Industry

The action plan also outlined future cooperation in various sectors, including hi-tech, agri-tech, energy, green technologies, infrastructure, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and mining. These topics will be explored further at the next meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC), scheduled for the end of 2024.

High-Level Meetings and Cultural Engagement

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi also met with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Belweder Palace in Warsaw. The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues, including the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. Modi expressed his gratitude for Poland’s “invaluable and timely” assistance in evacuating Indian citizens from Ukraine.

Modi also held separate meetings with several prominent Polish business leaders and cultural figures, including Gawel Lopinski, CEO of Billenium Pvt Ltd, a Polish IT company with a presence in Pune, and Alina Posluszny, managing director of TZMO India, a manufacturer of diversified hygiene products. He also interacted with a group of Polish Indologists and met with Michal Spiczko, president of the Kabaddi Federation of Poland, and board member Anna Kalbarczyk, underscoring the deep cultural and sporting ties between the two nations.

