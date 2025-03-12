Home
PM Modi Announces New Projects For ‘Mini India’ Mauritius, Including Building New Parliament

PM Modi highlighted India's long-standing friendship with Mauritius, describing the country as a "mini India" and a bridge to the Global South.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his two-day state visit to Mauritius, announced a series of significant projects to strengthen India-Mauritius ties, including the construction of a new Parliament building for the island nation. Calling it a “gift from the Mother of Democracy,” PM Modi emphasized India’s commitment to supporting Mauritius in its developmental journey.

“Be it natural calamities or the COVID-19 pandemic, we have always stood by each other,” said PM Modi, highlighting India’s support for key people-centric projects in Mauritius, including the Metro Express, Supreme Court building, social housing initiatives, ENT hospital, UPI, RuPay card, and Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

During his visit, PM Modi highlighted India’s long-standing friendship with Mauritius, noting that the two nations have always supported each other through natural calamities and crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. “Mauritius is not just a partner but a part of India’s family,” he said, describing the country as a “mini India” and a bridge to the Global South.

“India, Mauritius will work to trade in national currencies,” says PM Modi emphasizing efforts to strengthen economic ties and reduce dependency on foreign exchange mechanisms.

New Vision for the Global South: ‘Maha Sagar’

In a major policy announcement, PM Modi unveiled India’s grand vision for the Global South, named “Maha Sagar” (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security & Growth Across Regions). The initiative aims to boost trade, capacity building, security cooperation, technology sharing, concessional loans, and grants across developing nations.

“A free, open, secure, and safe Indian Ocean is our common priority,” PM Modi stated, emphasizing regional stability and economic integration. The initiative aligns with India’s earlier SAGAR vision (“Security and Growth for All in the Region”), which focuses on maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean.

Key Agreements and MoUs Signed

As part of the visit, India and Mauritius signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering diverse sectors such as banking, trade, security, and governance. Notable agreements include:

  • Local Currency Settlement System between the Reserve Bank of India and the Central Bank of Mauritius.
  • Credit Facility Agreement for Mauritius’ Pipe Replacement Programme, backed by the State Bank of India.
  • Technical Pact on White Shipping Information between the Indian Navy and the Mauritius Police Force for maritime security.
  • Cooperation in Financial Crime Prevention between India’s Enforcement Directorate and Mauritius’ Financial Crimes Commission.
  • Training and Capacity Building, including governance reforms, MSME collaboration, and diplomat training.
  • Oceanic Research Collaboration between Indian and Mauritian maritime agencies.

PM Modi’s Engagements in Mauritius

PM Modi’s visit began with a ceremonial welcome in Port Louis, followed by a tree-planting ceremony at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden, alongside Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam. He paid tribute to Mauritius’ founding father, Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, and former Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth.

During his engagements, PM Modi also met former Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth, President Dharam Gokhool, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. In a symbolic gesture, he gifted Gangajal from the Maha Kumbh to the Mauritian President, reinforcing cultural ties.

Addressing the longstanding Chagos Archipelago issue, PM Modi reiterated India’s support for Mauritius’ sovereignty, further strengthening diplomatic relations.

In recognition of his contributions to the India-Mauritius partnership, PM Modi was conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, Mauritius’ highest civilian honor.

