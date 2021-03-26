Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his two-day visit to Bangladesh to hold 'substantive discussions' with Sheikh Hasina. He is also expected to hold talks with Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and take part in a wide range of programmes aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off his two-day visit to Bangladesh and arrived in Dhaka on Friday, this will be his first foreign diplomatic visit since the breakout of covid-19 in the country. He is going to attend the celebration of the country’s 50th liberation year from Pakistan and the day also marks the centenary year of the father of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman.

India and Bangladesh are also celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. PM Modi was received at the airport by Bangladesh PM Sheikh Haseena and was accorded with the ‘Guard of Honour’ upon his arrival. He is further scheduled to visit the National Martyr’s memorial to pay homage to the Bangladeshi soldiers.

PM Modi in his departure statement had underlined that he is elated to visit Bangladesh and to commence his first foreign diplomatic visit since the covid-19 lockdown, to India’s friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties. He also tweeted about his visit and wrote that Bangladesh is an important pillar of India’s ‘Neighbourhood-first’ policy. Bangladesh was known as East Pakistan till 1971, the country was formed after the India-Pak war.

Besides his participation in many programmes which are aimed towards strengthening the diplomatic ties and cooperation between the two countries, PM Modi is also set to offer prayers at Jashoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwaripur, Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr K Abdul Momen has said more than five-plus instruments and MOUs are likely to be signed between the two countries. he further stated that the main objective of PM Modi’s visit is to join the celebrations but the two leaders would hold significant talks wherein all the major issues are likely to be discussed.

