Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

PM Modi Arrives In New York For Summit Of Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to attend the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to attend the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations on Sunday, as announced by the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal.

Key Meetings During the Visit

During his time in New York, the Prime Minister will chair key bilateral meetings. In a post on X, Jaiswal noted, “PM Narendra Modi arrives in New York, the second leg of his three-day visit to the USA. PM will address the UN Summit of the Future, interact with the community, and attend other programs.”

Excitement Among the Indian Diaspora

Members of the Indian diaspora have eagerly gathered at Hotel Lotte Palace, where PM Modi is scheduled to arrive. Many were seen waving Indian flags and chanting slogans like “Bharat Mata ki Jai” with palpable excitement.

MUST READ: Quad Leaders Address Ukraine War Concerns

One attendee expressed, “We are here to welcome our PM Narendra Modi. We are very excited to meet and greet him personally.” Another member shared, “I have specially come from India to welcome PM Modi. This is a handmade portrait made by a Type 1 diabetes child, thanking PM Modi for the insulin that is being provided to him.”

The Quad Leaders’ Summit

Earlier, President Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the Quad Leaders’ Summit on Saturday (local time) in Wilmington, Delaware.

The sixth edition of the Quad Leaders’ Summit serves as a ‘farewell’ summit for both US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as they prepare to step down from their respective offices.

The Quad is a diplomatic partnership between four countries: Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. President Biden is hosting the fourth in-person and sixth overall Quad Leaders’ Summit in Delaware.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Decoding The Necklace Of Diamonds And String Of Pearls Strategies

Filed under

Global Summit News India At UN MODI US VISIT PM Modi New York Summit of the future

