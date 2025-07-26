LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix
Live TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix
Home > India > PM Modi Attends Maldives’ 60th Independence Day and Pledges Support For Bilateral Ties

PM Modi Attends Maldives’ 60th Independence Day and Pledges Support For Bilateral Ties

PM Modi attended Maldives' 60th Independence Day as Guest of Honor in Male. He met top leaders, reaffirmed strong India-Maldives ties, and highlighted shared democratic values. Both sides emphasized development cooperation and regional partnership under India's ‘Neighborhood First’ policy.

PM Modi was the Guest of Honor during Maldives' 60th Independence Day celebrations
PM Modi was the Guest of Honor during Maldives' 60th Independence Day celebrations

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 26, 2025 20:53:23 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives at Republic Square in Male, where he was honored as the ‘Guest of Honor.’

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu was also present at the event.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi interacted with leaders of various political parties in Male. He also met Maldives Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef, Speaker of the Parliament Abdul Raheem Abdulla, and former President Mohamed Nasheed.

PM Modi Meets Several Politicians in Maldives

Sharing details of the visit, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said, “PM Narendra Modi interacted with leaders of various political parties in Male today. He conveyed his warm wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of Maldives. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a stronger India-Maldives relationship, building upon the vibrant people-to-people ties and the shared values between the two democracies. The Maldivian leaders thanked PM for India’s continued support on developmental assistance for the welfare of the Maldivian people.”

The Maldives President’s Office, in a post on X, said, “Vice President His Excellency Uz. Hussain Mohamed Latheef pays a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri Narendram Modi. The two dignitaries engaged in warm, cordial discussions, reflecting on shared aspirations and exploring avenues to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Prime Minister Modi is presently undertaking a state visit to the Maldives.”

PM Modi Says Maldives Remains a Key Neighbor for India

Prime Minister Modi also posted on X after meeting Maldivian political leaders. He said, “Had a meaningful meeting with members of different political parties of the Maldives. The participation of leaders across the political spectrum underscores the bipartisan support for the strong and time-tested India-Maldives friendship. Our shared values continue to guide this important partnership.”

During his meetings, Prime Minister Modi welcomed the formation of the India-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group in the 20th Majlis. He reiterated that the Maldives would always remain a valued pillar of India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy and its Mahasagar vision.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: India, Maldives Sign 8 Key Agreements: What To Know

Tags: indiaMaldivesnarendra modi

RELATED News

Six Held In Pakistan-linked Chhangur Gang Conversion Case In Uttarakhand’s Dehradun
US-Pakistan Trade Agreement On the Cards? Pakistani Foreign Minister Says Yes
Tribal Women Arrested at Midnight Over Land Acquisition Row, YSRCP Condemns Govt Actions
PM Modi Concludes Productive Maldives Visit, Heads To Tamil Nadu
Vehicles Piled UP On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Following An Accident

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi Attends Maldives’ 60th Independence Day and Pledges Support For Bilateral Ties
MMA Icon Jeff Monson Retires at 54 After Remarkable 93-Fight Career
What Is Game of Thrones’ Jaime Lannister Doing In Bangalore? Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Caught On Camera At Rameshwaram Cafe
Vehicles Piled UP On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Following An Accident
Shubman Gill Breaks Records, Sets New Benchmark for Asian Batters in England
SPOILER ALERT! Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom Debut In Fantastic Four MCU Credits Scene Was Helmed By Russo Brothers
Justin Bieber Locks Lips With Hailey Bieber Amid Divorce Rumours, Breaks The Internet
Dolphins Bolster Secondary with Signing of Veteran CB Jack Jones
BJP Accuses Congress Of Betraying Ambedkar After Udit Raj’s Remarks Comparing Rahul Gandhi With Constitution Architecture
Ashlyn Watkins to Step Away from Basketball, Eyes Return in 2026-27 Season
PM Modi Attends Maldives’ 60th Independence Day and Pledges Support For Bilateral Ties

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Modi Attends Maldives’ 60th Independence Day and Pledges Support For Bilateral Ties

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Modi Attends Maldives’ 60th Independence Day and Pledges Support For Bilateral Ties
PM Modi Attends Maldives’ 60th Independence Day and Pledges Support For Bilateral Ties
PM Modi Attends Maldives’ 60th Independence Day and Pledges Support For Bilateral Ties
PM Modi Attends Maldives’ 60th Independence Day and Pledges Support For Bilateral Ties

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?