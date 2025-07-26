PM Modi Attends Maldives’ 60th Independence Day and Pledges Support For Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives at Republic Square in Male, where he was honored as the ‘Guest of Honor.’

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu was also present at the event.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi interacted with leaders of various political parties in Male. He also met Maldives Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef, Speaker of the Parliament Abdul Raheem Abdulla, and former President Mohamed Nasheed.

PM Modi Meets Several Politicians in Maldives

Sharing details of the visit, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said, “PM Narendra Modi interacted with leaders of various political parties in Male today. He conveyed his warm wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of Maldives. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a stronger India-Maldives relationship, building upon the vibrant people-to-people ties and the shared values between the two democracies. The Maldivian leaders thanked PM for India’s continued support on developmental assistance for the welfare of the Maldivian people.”

The Maldives President’s Office, in a post on X, said, “Vice President His Excellency Uz. Hussain Mohamed Latheef pays a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri Narendram Modi. The two dignitaries engaged in warm, cordial discussions, reflecting on shared aspirations and exploring avenues to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Prime Minister Modi is presently undertaking a state visit to the Maldives.”

PM Modi Says Maldives Remains a Key Neighbor for India

Prime Minister Modi also posted on X after meeting Maldivian political leaders. He said, “Had a meaningful meeting with members of different political parties of the Maldives. The participation of leaders across the political spectrum underscores the bipartisan support for the strong and time-tested India-Maldives friendship. Our shared values continue to guide this important partnership.”

During his meetings, Prime Minister Modi welcomed the formation of the India-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Group in the 20th Majlis. He reiterated that the Maldives would always remain a valued pillar of India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy and its Mahasagar vision.

