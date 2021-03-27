India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Dhaka for a two-day visit to Bangladesh. He will be the special guest of honor at Golden Jubilee celebrations. PM Modi has not been on a foreign tour in over a year due to a coronavirus outbreak. This is PM Modi's first international visit in 15 months, and he will be chief guest at Bangladesh's National Day Program.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital, for a two-day visit yesterday. He will be the special guest of honor at Bangladesh’s Golden Jubilee celebrations. Around the same time, the Prime Minister will take part in a variety of other events. He will consult with Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, and Mohammad Abdul Hamid, Bangladesh’s President. On Thursday evening, the Prime Minister tweeted his delight at his visit to Bangladesh. He said Bangladesh is a key component of India’s Neighborhood First Policy.

According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, this is PM Narendra Modi’s first international visit in 15 months, and he will be the chief guest at Bangladesh’s National Day Program on which was on March 26. Also, PM Modi has not been on a foreign tour in over a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read: PM Modi in Bangladesh amid Bengal polls: Know all about Bangladesh’s Bengal connection

PM Modi had attended the ‘Mujib Borsho’ program yesterday, which is celebrated as the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s father Sheikh Mujib ur Rehman, 50 years of diplomatic relations, and the 50th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War. PM Modi will hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Hasina said that India is inextricably related to the birth of Bangladesh. In line with India’s “neighborhood first” approach, she urged India to take the lead in creating a politically prosperous and economically vibrant South Asia.

During the meet, it is possible that MoUs will be exchanged and many agreements between the two countries are expected to be signed. The installation of projects is also on the agenda. Before leaving for India in the evening on Saturday, he will meet with Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid. PM Modi was supposed to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib ur Rehman last year, but his trip was canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Also Read: First phase of elections LIVE updates: Voting underway in West Bengal and Assam’s poll-bound constituencies