Home > India > PM Modi Begins Five-Nation Tour, Becomes First Indian PM To Visit Ghana After 30 Years

PM Modi Begins Five-Nation Tour, Becomes First Indian PM To Visit Ghana After 30 Years

PM Narendra Modi begins his five-nation tour with a visit to Ghana, followed by Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil (for BRICS Summit), and Namibia. The tour aims to boost ties in trade, energy, technology, and Global South cooperation.

PM Modi becomes the first Indian PM to visit Ghana after 30 years
PM Modi becomes the first Indian PM to visit Ghana after 30 years

Last Updated: July 2, 2025 21:13:21 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ghana on Wednesday, marking the start of his five-nation tour. President John Mahama gave him a warm welcome at the airport.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi received a guard of honour and a 21-gun salute. At the invitation of Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama, PM Modi will visit Ghana on 2-3 July. Ghana is a valued partner in the Global South and plays an important role in the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States.

“I look forward to my exchanges aimed at further deepening our historical ties and opening up new windows of cooperation, including in the areas of investment, energy, health, security, capacity building and development partnership. As fellow democracies, it will be an honour to speak at the Parliament of Ghana,” MEA said in a statement.

In the second leg of his visit, PM Modi will pay an official visit to Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) from July 3-4.



“I will meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo, who was the Chief Guest at this year’s Pravasi Bhartiya Divas, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who has recently assumed office for the second term. Indians first arrived in Trinidad and Tobago 180 years ago. This visit will provide an opportunity to rejuvenate the special bonds of ancestry and kinship that unite us,” the statement said.

From Port of Spain, he will travel to Buenos Aires, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Argentina in 57 years.

“Argentina is a key economic partner in Latin America and a close collaborator in the G20. I look forward to my discussions with President Javier Milei, whom I also had the pleasure of meeting last year. We will focus on advancing our mutually beneficial cooperation, including in the areas of agriculture, critical minerals, energy, trade, tourism, technology, and investment,” the statement said.

PM Modi will attend the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7.

“As a founding member, India is committed to BRICS as a vital platform for cooperation among emerging economies. Together, we strive for a more peaceful, equitable, just, democratic and balanced multipolar world order. On the sidelines of the Summit, I will also meet several world leaders. I will travel to Brasilia for a bilateral State Visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly six decades. This visit will provide an opportunity to strengthen our close partnership with Brazil and work with my friend, President H.E. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on advancing the priorities of the Global South,” the statement added.

His final destination will be Namibia, a trusted partner with whom India shares a common history of struggle against colonialism. 

(With inputs from ANI)

