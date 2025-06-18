PM Modi-Carney G7 Meeting: India, Canada To Restore Full Diplomatic Ties, Appoint New High Commissioners After Year-Long Diplomatic Freeze

India and Canada have agreed to fully restore diplomatic ties after months of strained relations between the two countries. Ottawa and Delhi have decided to appoint new high commissioners. The development is seen as a major breakthrough in bilateral ties after months of tension. The announcement came after a bilateral meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, took place on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis.

India and Canada to Resume Diplomatic Services

According to a statement from the Canadian Prime Minister’s Office, leaders from both countries have agreed to normalize diplomatic services for citizens and proceed with new appointments to key diplomatic positions. These posts had remained vacant in both capitals following a series of retaliatory expulsions in 2023.

I met with Prime Minister Modi today at the @G7 Summit. We reaffirmed the importance of Canada-India ties, based upon mutual respect and the rule of law, and discussed opportunities to partner for economic growth.https://t.co/Os2QOn9kpb — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) June 17, 2025

Canada expelled six Indian diplomats and consular officials in 2023 after its law enforcement agencies alleged “Indian government agents” were involved in the murder of pro-Khalistani radical Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. India retaliated and, in turn, expelled Canada’s acting high commissioner and five other diplomats. The diplomatic standoff led to a major freeze in high-level engagement. Observers noted this freeze as the lowest point in India-Canada relations in decades.

Also Read: France To Host 2026’s G7 Summit In Evian-les-Bains: All You Need To now About The Global Forum

“Excellent Interaction,”: PM Modi After Meeting Carney

Prime Minister Modi took to his X account regarding his meeting with the Canadian PM Carney and called his interaction with Carney “excellent.” PM emphasized the shared democratic values between the two countries.

“India and Canada are connected by a strong belief in democracy, freedom and rule of law,” Modi said. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “PM Carney and I look forward to working closely to add momentum to the India-Canada friendship.”

Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney. Complimented him and the Canadian Government for successfully hosting the G7 Summit. India and Canada are connected by a strong belief in democracy, freedom and rule of law. PM Carney and I look forward to working closely… pic.twitter.com/QyadmnThwH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2025

PM Modi, who was making his first visit to Canada in a decade, said, “the relationship between India and Canada is very important in many ways,” adding, “I’m sure, under your leadership, we will be able to work together in a positive way.”

“Great Honour To Have You Here,” Carney to PM Modi

Prime Minister Mark Carney described the meeting with PM Modia as “a great honour” and acknowledged India’s growing global influence.

“It’s a testament to the importance of your country, to your leadership, and to the importance of the issues that we look to tackle together, from energy security and AI to the fight against transnational repression and terrorism,” Carney stated.

He further said, “It is my great honour to have you here,” and commented about India’s relevance on global issues. “These include energy security, artificial intelligence, and the fights against terrorism and against transnational repression,” Carney added.

Neither PM Modi nor Carney directly referenced the Nijjar case during their public remarks at the G7 summit.

As the summit took place, Khalistani protesters gathered on the streets of Calgary, the nearest major city to Kananaskis, which hosted the G7 summit.

Also Read: PM Modi Recieved By Canadian PM Mark Carney At G7 Summit, Engages In Multiple Bilateral Meetings With Global Leaders