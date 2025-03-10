Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • PM Modi Departs For Mauritius On Two-Day State Visit, To Attend National Day Celebrations

PM Modi Departs For Mauritius On Two-Day State Visit, To Attend National Day Celebrations

A contingent of the Indian Defence Forces and an Indian Navy ship will also participate in the National Day celebrations, reaffirming the defense and maritime security partnership between the two countries.

PM Modi Departs For Mauritius On Two-Day State Visit, To Attend National Day Celebrations

Narendra Modi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Mauritius late Monday night on a two-day State visit, where he will attend the country’s National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest on March 12. His visit aims to further strengthen the longstanding ties between India and Mauritius.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit as a step towards enhancing the “enduring ties” between the two nations. “Strengthening India-Mauritius enduring ties! PM @narendramodi has embarked on a 2-day State visit to Port Louis, Mauritius. PM will participate as the Chief Guest at Mauritius’ National Day Celebrations & also meet Mauritian leadership & dignitaries,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a post on X.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ahead of his departure, Prime Minister Modi expressed his enthusiasm about engaging with Mauritius’ leadership to bolster bilateral partnerships and cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region. Calling Mauritius a “close maritime neighbor, key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African continent,” Modi highlighted the deep-rooted historical, geographical, and cultural ties between the two nations.

“At the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, I am embarking on a two-day State Visit to Mauritius to participate in the celebrations of the 57th National Day of Mauritius. We are connected by history, geography, and culture. Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and the celebration of our diversity are our strengths,” PM Modi said in his statement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PM Modi will meet President

During the visit, PM Modi will meet Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun, Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, and other senior dignitaries and leaders. He will also interact with the Indian-origin community in Mauritius and inaugurate the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre, both developed with India’s grant assistance. Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during the visit.

A contingent of the Indian Defence Forces and an Indian Navy ship will also participate in the National Day celebrations, reaffirming the defense and maritime security partnership between the two countries. The visit is expected to strengthen collaboration in various sectors, including maritime security, capacity building, health, and education. Indian High Commissioner to Mauritius, Anurag Srivastava, called the relationship between the two countries “truly special” and expressed optimism about key agreements being signed in these areas.

PM Modi last visited Mauritius in 2015, and his current visit is expected to reinforce the commitment of both nations to deepen their bilateral ties. The MEA emphasized that Mauritius is a crucial part of India’s Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), underscoring India’s strategic role in the Indian Ocean Region. The visit is anticipated to mark a new chapter in India-Mauritius relations, paving the way for deeper cooperation across multiple sectors.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Zelensky Arrives In Saudi Arabia As Ukraine, US Prepare For Key Talks

Filed under

mauritius PM Modi

US stock markets suffered

US Stocks Suffer Worst Drop In Years Amid Tariff And Recession Fears
Pittsburgh Steelers are h

Steelers Move On From Russell Wilson, Quarterback Search Heats Up
Veteran British actor Sim

Who Was Simon Fisher-Becker? Actor Dies At 63, Leaving A Lasting Legacy
Canada’s incoming prime

Canada’s Next PM Mark Carney Meets Trudeau As Trump’s Trade War Escalates
Prime Minister Narendra M

PM Modi Departs For Mauritius On Two-Day State Visit, To Attend National Day Celebrations
The Chicago Bears have ma

Chicago Bears Secure Dayo Odeyingbo In Major Free Agency Move
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Stocks Suffer Worst Drop In Years Amid Tariff And Recession Fears

US Stocks Suffer Worst Drop In Years Amid Tariff And Recession Fears

Steelers Move On From Russell Wilson, Quarterback Search Heats Up

Steelers Move On From Russell Wilson, Quarterback Search Heats Up

Who Was Simon Fisher-Becker? Actor Dies At 63, Leaving A Lasting Legacy

Who Was Simon Fisher-Becker? Actor Dies At 63, Leaving A Lasting Legacy

Canada’s Next PM Mark Carney Meets Trudeau As Trump’s Trade War Escalates

Canada’s Next PM Mark Carney Meets Trudeau As Trump’s Trade War Escalates

Chicago Bears Secure Dayo Odeyingbo In Major Free Agency Move

Chicago Bears Secure Dayo Odeyingbo In Major Free Agency Move

Entertainment

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s Footsteps’

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See Heartfelt Instagram Post

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women