PM Modi Departs For Mauritius On Two-Day State Visit, To Attend National Day Celebrations

A contingent of the Indian Defence Forces and an Indian Navy ship will also participate in the National Day celebrations, reaffirming the defense and maritime security partnership between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Mauritius late Monday night on a two-day State visit, where he will attend the country’s National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest on March 12. His visit aims to further strengthen the longstanding ties between India and Mauritius.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit as a step towards enhancing the “enduring ties” between the two nations. “Strengthening India-Mauritius enduring ties! PM @narendramodi has embarked on a 2-day State visit to Port Louis, Mauritius. PM will participate as the Chief Guest at Mauritius’ National Day Celebrations & also meet Mauritian leadership & dignitaries,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a post on X.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ahead of his departure, Prime Minister Modi expressed his enthusiasm about engaging with Mauritius’ leadership to bolster bilateral partnerships and cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region. Calling Mauritius a “close maritime neighbor, key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African continent,” Modi highlighted the deep-rooted historical, geographical, and cultural ties between the two nations.

“At the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, I am embarking on a two-day State Visit to Mauritius to participate in the celebrations of the 57th National Day of Mauritius. We are connected by history, geography, and culture. Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and the celebration of our diversity are our strengths,” PM Modi said in his statement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PM Modi will meet President

During the visit, PM Modi will meet Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun, Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, and other senior dignitaries and leaders. He will also interact with the Indian-origin community in Mauritius and inaugurate the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre, both developed with India’s grant assistance. Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed during the visit.

A contingent of the Indian Defence Forces and an Indian Navy ship will also participate in the National Day celebrations, reaffirming the defense and maritime security partnership between the two countries. The visit is expected to strengthen collaboration in various sectors, including maritime security, capacity building, health, and education. Indian High Commissioner to Mauritius, Anurag Srivastava, called the relationship between the two countries “truly special” and expressed optimism about key agreements being signed in these areas.

PM Modi last visited Mauritius in 2015, and his current visit is expected to reinforce the commitment of both nations to deepen their bilateral ties. The MEA emphasized that Mauritius is a crucial part of India’s Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), underscoring India’s strategic role in the Indian Ocean Region. The visit is anticipated to mark a new chapter in India-Mauritius relations, paving the way for deeper cooperation across multiple sectors.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Zelensky Arrives In Saudi Arabia As Ukraine, US Prepare For Key Talks