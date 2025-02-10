Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

PM Modi Embarks On France And USA Tour: AI Summit, CEO Meetings, And High-Profile Talks Await

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant diplomatic tour today, starting with a visit to France before traveling to the United States.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
PM Modi Embarks On France And USA Tour: AI Summit, CEO Meetings, And High-Profile Talks Await


Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant diplomatic tour today, starting with a visit to France before traveling to the United States. His trip will focus on enhancing strategic partnerships, fostering innovation, and engaging with top global leaders.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Agenda in France

PM Modi’s visit to France includes a packed schedule with key events aimed at strengthening Indo-French relations:

  • Participation in the AI Summit: The Prime Minister will attend the prestigious AI Summit, where he will share insights on India’s advancements in artificial intelligence and explore opportunities for collaboration in emerging technologies.
  • Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron: President Macron will host a formal dinner in honor of PM Modi, providing a platform for candid discussions on bilateral ties and global issues.
  • Meeting with Top French CEOs: Modi will engage with leading CEOs of French companies, focusing on investment opportunities in India and expanding economic cooperation across sectors like defense, aerospace, and green technology.
  • Bilateral Talks with President Macron: The two leaders will hold an official bilateral meeting to discuss key issues, including trade, defense collaboration, climate change, and regional security.

Visit to the USA

After his engagements in France, PM Modi will travel to the United States on February 12-13, where he will meet with US President Donald Trump. The visit is expected to further solidify India-US relations and build on the strong rapport shared by the two leaders.
Key highlights of the US visit:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • High-Level Talks with President Trump: The discussions will cover defense cooperation, counter-terrorism efforts, and strategies to enhance economic ties between the two nations.
  • Focus on Strategic and Economic Partnerships: The meetings will likely address ongoing collaborations in technology, energy, and infrastructure.

Strengthening Global Ties

PM Modi’s dual-nation tour is being closely watched as it reflects India’s growing importance on the global stage. The meetings with two of the world’s most influential leaders, President Macron and President Trump, are expected to boost India’s global standing and open new avenues for collaboration in innovation, trade, and diplomacy.

 

Filed under

PM Modi In France usa

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Donald Trump Becomes 1st President To Attend Super Bowl, Gets Massive Cheers At The Super Bowl

Donald Trump Becomes 1st President To Attend Super Bowl, Gets Massive Cheers At The Super...

Prayagraj Sangam Railway Station Shuts Down Until Further Notice

Prayagraj Sangam Railway Station Shuts Down Until Further Notice

If Travis Kelce Proposes To Taylor Swift After Super Bowl, Dallas Bar To Offer Free Drinks

If Travis Kelce Proposes To Taylor Swift After Super Bowl, Dallas Bar To Offer Free...

Will Kendrick Lamar Go Full Woke At The Halftime Show? Amy Mek

Will Kendrick Lamar Go Full Woke At The Halftime Show? Amy Mek

Who Is Jon Batiste? Performs National Anthem At Super Bowl 59, Watch

Who Is Jon Batiste? Performs National Anthem At Super Bowl 59, Watch

Entertainment

Mari Selvaraj Praises Dhanush’s Latest Directorial ‘NEEK’, Dhanush Responds ‘Very Happy’

Mari Selvaraj Praises Dhanush’s Latest Directorial ‘NEEK’, Dhanush Responds ‘Very Happy’

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2, Who Is That?

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2,

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox