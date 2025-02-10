PM Modi Embarks On France And USA Tour: AI Summit, CEO Meetings, And High-Profile Talks Await

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant diplomatic tour today, starting with a visit to France before traveling to the United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant diplomatic tour today, starting with a visit to France before traveling to the United States. His trip will focus on enhancing strategic partnerships, fostering innovation, and engaging with top global leaders.

Agenda in France

PM Modi’s visit to France includes a packed schedule with key events aimed at strengthening Indo-French relations:

Participation in the AI Summit : The Prime Minister will attend the prestigious AI Summit, where he will share insights on India’s advancements in artificial intelligence and explore opportunities for collaboration in emerging technologies.

Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron : President Macron will host a formal dinner in honor of PM Modi, providing a platform for candid discussions on bilateral ties and global issues.

: President Macron will host a formal dinner in honor of PM Modi, providing a platform for candid discussions on bilateral ties and global issues. Meeting with Top French CEOs : Modi will engage with leading CEOs of French companies, focusing on investment opportunities in India and expanding economic cooperation across sectors like defense, aerospace, and green technology.

Bilateral Talks with President Macron: The two leaders will hold an official bilateral meeting to discuss key issues, including trade, defense collaboration, climate change, and regional security.

Visit to the USA

After his engagements in France, PM Modi will travel to the United States on February 12-13, where he will meet with US President Donald Trump. The visit is expected to further solidify India-US relations and build on the strong rapport shared by the two leaders.

Key highlights of the US visit:

High-Level Talks with President Trump : The discussions will cover defense cooperation, counter-terrorism efforts, and strategies to enhance economic ties between the two nations.

: The discussions will cover defense cooperation, counter-terrorism efforts, and strategies to enhance economic ties between the two nations. Focus on Strategic and Economic Partnerships: The meetings will likely address ongoing collaborations in technology, energy, and infrastructure.

Strengthening Global Ties

PM Modi’s dual-nation tour is being closely watched as it reflects India’s growing importance on the global stage. The meetings with two of the world’s most influential leaders, President Macron and President Trump, are expected to boost India’s global standing and open new avenues for collaboration in innovation, trade, and diplomacy.