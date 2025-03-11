PM Modi Embarks On Two-Day State Visit To Mauritius, To Be Chief Guest At National Day Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mauritius marks a new chapter in the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, as he joins the island nation’s national day celebrations. His trip underscores India’s commitment to strengthening economic, strategic, and cultural partnerships in the Indian Ocean region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mauritius for a two-day state visit on March 11 and 12, following an invitation from his Mauritian counterpart, Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam. The visit coincides with the island nation’s national day celebrations, where Modi is the guest of honor.

A New and Bright Chapter

Before his departure shortly after midnight, Modi expressed optimism about the visit, describing it as a step toward opening a “new and bright” chapter in the long-standing relationship between India and Mauritius.

“I am looking forward to engaging with the leadership of Mauritius to elevate our partnership in all its facets and strengthen our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples,” he said in his departure statement.

As a testament to the close ties between the two nations, a contingent of the Indian Armed Forces will take part in the national day celebrations. Additionally, an Indian Navy warship and the Akash Ganga skydiving team from the Indian Air Force will also participate in the event.

Deep-rooted Connection Between India and Mauritius

Highlighting the deep-rooted connection between India and Mauritius, Modi said, “Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African continent. We are connected by history, geography, and culture.”

Emphasizing the mutual trust and shared values between the two nations, he added, “A shared belief in the values of democracy and the celebration of both nations’ diversity are our strengths.”

The Prime Minister acknowledged the historical ties and strong people-to-people connections that have long been a cornerstone of India-Mauritius relations.

“I am confident that this visit will build on the foundations of the past and open a new and bright chapter in the India-Mauritius relationship,” he remarked.

A Decade of Progress in Relations With Mauritius

Reflecting on the past decade, Modi pointed out the significant strides made in India-Mauritius relations, especially through people-centric initiatives.

“I look forward to the opportunity to engage with the Mauritius leadership to elevate our partnership in all its facets and strengthen our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples, as well as for security and development in the Indian Ocean region, as part of our vision SAGAR,” Modi stated.

SAGAR, which stands for Security and Growth for All in the Region, is India’s strategic vision for maritime cooperation and regional development.

PM Modi to Inaugurate Over 20 India-Funded Projects

During his visit, Modi will inaugurate more than 20 India-funded projects, spanning capacity-building initiatives to community-linked infrastructure. According to officials cited by news agency PTI, these projects underline India’s commitment to Mauritius’ development.

Among the key projects, Modi and Prime Minister Ramgoolam will jointly inaugurate the Civil Services College building, constructed at a cost of approximately USD 4.75 million. This project was initiated following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2017.

Deep Economic and Strategic Cooperation

India and Mauritius continue to share robust cooperation in maritime security, development, and capacity-building, in addition to their close cultural and historical ties.

India remains one of Mauritius’ largest trading partners. Meanwhile, in 2023-24, Mauritius was the second-largest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into India, following Singapore.

Further solidifying economic collaboration, both nations signed the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) in February 2021. This was India’s first trade agreement with an African nation, concluded after nearly 15 years of negotiations.

