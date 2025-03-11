Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • PM Modi Embarks On Two-Day State Visit To Mauritius, To Be Chief Guest At National Day Celebrations

PM Modi Embarks On Two-Day State Visit To Mauritius, To Be Chief Guest At National Day Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mauritius marks a new chapter in the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, as he joins the island nation’s national day celebrations. His trip underscores India’s commitment to strengthening economic, strategic, and cultural partnerships in the Indian Ocean region.

PM Modi Embarks On Two-Day State Visit To Mauritius, To Be Chief Guest At National Day Celebrations

PM Modi visits Mauritius for national day celebrations, inaugurating key projects & strengthening India-Mauritius ties.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mauritius for a two-day state visit on March 11 and 12, following an invitation from his Mauritian counterpart, Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam. The visit coincides with the island nation’s national day celebrations, where Modi is the guest of honor.

A New and Bright Chapter

Before his departure shortly after midnight, Modi expressed optimism about the visit, describing it as a step toward opening a “new and bright” chapter in the long-standing relationship between India and Mauritius.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I am looking forward to engaging with the leadership of Mauritius to elevate our partnership in all its facets and strengthen our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples,” he said in his departure statement.

As a testament to the close ties between the two nations, a contingent of the Indian Armed Forces will take part in the national day celebrations. Additionally, an Indian Navy warship and the Akash Ganga skydiving team from the Indian Air Force will also participate in the event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Deep-rooted Connection Between India and Mauritius

Highlighting the deep-rooted connection between India and Mauritius, Modi said, “Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African continent. We are connected by history, geography, and culture.”

Emphasizing the mutual trust and shared values between the two nations, he added, “A shared belief in the values of democracy and the celebration of both nations’ diversity are our strengths.”

The Prime Minister acknowledged the historical ties and strong people-to-people connections that have long been a cornerstone of India-Mauritius relations.

“I am confident that this visit will build on the foundations of the past and open a new and bright chapter in the India-Mauritius relationship,” he remarked.

A Decade of Progress in Relations With Mauritius

Reflecting on the past decade, Modi pointed out the significant strides made in India-Mauritius relations, especially through people-centric initiatives.

“I look forward to the opportunity to engage with the Mauritius leadership to elevate our partnership in all its facets and strengthen our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples, as well as for security and development in the Indian Ocean region, as part of our vision SAGAR,” Modi stated.

SAGAR, which stands for Security and Growth for All in the Region, is India’s strategic vision for maritime cooperation and regional development.

PM Modi to Inaugurate Over 20 India-Funded Projects

During his visit, Modi will inaugurate more than 20 India-funded projects, spanning capacity-building initiatives to community-linked infrastructure. According to officials cited by news agency PTI, these projects underline India’s commitment to Mauritius’ development.

Among the key projects, Modi and Prime Minister Ramgoolam will jointly inaugurate the Civil Services College building, constructed at a cost of approximately USD 4.75 million. This project was initiated following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2017.

Deep Economic and Strategic Cooperation

India and Mauritius continue to share robust cooperation in maritime security, development, and capacity-building, in addition to their close cultural and historical ties.

India remains one of Mauritius’ largest trading partners. Meanwhile, in 2023-24, Mauritius was the second-largest source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into India, following Singapore.

Further solidifying economic collaboration, both nations signed the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) in February 2021. This was India’s first trade agreement with an African nation, concluded after nearly 15 years of negotiations.

Also Read: PM Modi To Visit Mauritius For Talks On Chagos Sovereignty And Strengthened Security Cooperation

Filed under

mauritius Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Pakistan seeks ICC's expl

Pakistan Seeks Explanation From ICC Over Its Exclusion From Champions Trophy Final Ceremony
PM Modi visits Mauritius

PM Modi Embarks On Two-Day State Visit To Mauritius, To Be Chief Guest At National...
In a surprising move, the

Cleveland Browns Acquire Kenny Pickett In Trade With Philadelphia Eagles
The Government of India,

Indian Nationals Forced Into Cybercrime In Myanmar Rescued, Repatriated
Pope Francis is showing s

Pope Francis No Longer In Immediate Danger, Responding Well To Treatment: Vatican
Former talk show host Wen

Is Wendy Williams Trapped? Former Talk Show Host Rushed To Hospital After Cry For Help
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistan Seeks Explanation From ICC Over Its Exclusion From Champions Trophy Final Ceremony

Pakistan Seeks Explanation From ICC Over Its Exclusion From Champions Trophy Final Ceremony

Cleveland Browns Acquire Kenny Pickett In Trade With Philadelphia Eagles

Cleveland Browns Acquire Kenny Pickett In Trade With Philadelphia Eagles

Indian Nationals Forced Into Cybercrime In Myanmar Rescued, Repatriated

Indian Nationals Forced Into Cybercrime In Myanmar Rescued, Repatriated

Pope Francis No Longer In Immediate Danger, Responding Well To Treatment: Vatican

Pope Francis No Longer In Immediate Danger, Responding Well To Treatment: Vatican

Is Wendy Williams Trapped? Former Talk Show Host Rushed To Hospital After Cry For Help

Is Wendy Williams Trapped? Former Talk Show Host Rushed To Hospital After Cry For Help

Entertainment

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s Footsteps’

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See Heartfelt Instagram Post

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women