PM Modi Extends Greetings to Pope Leo XIV as the Newly-Elected Pontiff Holds First Mass

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed heartfelt greetings to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV following his election as the new leader of the Catholic Church. In a message of goodwill, the prime minister expressed his sincerest felicitations and best wishes on behalf of the Indians, marking a momentous occasion in the history of the Church and world religion.

“I convey sincere felicitations and best wishes from the people of India to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. His leadership of the Catholic Church comes at a moment of profound significance in advancing the ideals of peace, harmony, solidarity and service. India remains committed to continued dialogue and engagement with the Holy See to further our shared values,” said Modi in his official statement posted on X.

A Historic Papacy: Pope Leo XIV’s First Mass in Sistine Chapel

The election of Pope Leo XIV, the first U.S.-born pope in the history of the Catholic Church, has captured the attention of the global community. The newly elected pontiff, Cardinal Robert Prevost, was chosen as the surprise leader of the Church during a two-day conclave that concluded on Thursday evening. The election came after the passing of Pope Francis last month, at the age of 88.

On Friday, Pope Leo XIV will hold his first Mass with cardinals in the iconic Sistine Chapel – an event that is set to mark the beginning of his papacy, Reuters reported. The Mass will take place just a day after he was elected as the leader of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics. Following the service, Leo XIV will share lunch with the cardinals who elected him, after which they will disperse to their respective homes around the globe, the report said.

Pope Leo XIV’s election, as reported by Reuters, represents a historic moment not only because of his nationality but also because of the deep challenges the Church faces under his leadership. Among the critical issues Leo will confront are financial concerns and social divisions within the Church regarding issues like LGBTQ inclusion, divorce and the role of women in Church affairs.

The New Pope: A Leader With a Mission for Unity

Pope Leo XIV, a dual U.S.-Peruvian citizen, has deep roots in both the United States and Peru. According to Reuters, he spent decades as a missionary in northern Peru, where he worked tirelessly to serve the local population before becoming Bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023. His election has been met with widespread support in Chiclayo, where Catholic residents celebrated the news with jubilation, ringing church bells in honour of a local hero’s ascension to the papacy.

Despite his quiet personality, Pope Leo XIV has been known for his deep commitment to the mission of the Church. His initial remarks as pope, delivered in both Italian and Spanish, emphasised unity, the report said.

His decision to adopt the name “Leo XIV” is a deliberate nod to the Church’s rich history, particularly to Pope Leo XIII, who was known for his dedication to social justice and modern Catholic social teachings.

In his first address, Pope Leo XIV addressed a cheering crowd, saying, “Peace be with you all,” before thanking the cardinals for placing their trust in him.

Following the election, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his congratulations, calling it “a great honor” for the United States to have a U.S. citizen as the pope. “What excitement, and what a great honor for our country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!” Trump stated.