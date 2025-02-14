Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
During the meeting at the historic Blair House, PM Modi presented Musk’s children with three renowned Indian literary classics: The Crescent Moon by Rabindranath Tagore, The Great RK Narayan Collection, and Panchatantra by Pandit Vishnu Sharma.

PM Modi Gifts Indian Classics To Elon Musk’s Children During Washington Meeting


Prime Minister Narendra Modi met tech billionaire Elon Musk in Washington on Thursday, accompanied by Musk’s girlfriend, Shivon Zilis, and three of their children. During the meeting at the historic Blair House, PM Modi presented Musk’s children with three renowned Indian literary classics: The Crescent Moon by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, The Great RK Narayan Collection, and Panchatantra by Pandit Vishnu Sharma.

Images shared by the Prime Minister on social media platform X showed Musk’s children reading the books, highlighting the cultural exchange between the two global figures. PM Modi expressed his delight in meeting Musk’s family and discussing a range of subjects. “It was also a delight to meet Mr. Elon Musk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects,” he posted on X.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has 12 children from different relationships. He shares three children with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink, and has five children from his previous marriage with Justine Musk. He also shares three children with Canadian musician Grimes. The billionaire’s personal life has often been a subject of public fascination.

PM Modi And Musk Discuss Innovation And Governance

Following the family interaction, PM Modi and Musk engaged in a detailed discussion on various topics, including space exploration, mobility, artificial intelligence, and governance reforms. The meeting was particularly significant given Musk’s role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a key body under President Donald Trump’s administration tasked with streamlining the US government.

PM Modi took to X to share insights from their discussions. “We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about, such as space, mobility, technology, and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,’” he wrote.

An official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) emphasized the significance of strengthening Indo-US collaborations in innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development. “Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and good governance,” the statement read.

Accompanying PM Modi at the meeting were key Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The meeting took place just hours before PM Modi’s scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, further underlining its diplomatic importance.

The interaction between PM Modi and Musk comes at a crucial time when India is expanding its technological and space exploration initiatives, with Tesla and SpaceX expected to play pivotal roles in the country’s innovation and sustainability drive.

