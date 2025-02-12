Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
PM Modi Gifts Wooden Railway Toy Set To JD Vance’s Son Vivek Vance During France Visit

In a gesture highlighting India's rich handicraft traditions and commitment to sustainability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a handcrafted wooden railway toy set to Vivek Vance, son of U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, during his visit to France.

PM Modi Gifts Wooden Railway Toy Set To JD Vance's Son Vivek Vance During France Visit


In a gesture highlighting India’s rich handicraft traditions and commitment to sustainability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a handcrafted wooden railway toy set to Vivek Vance, son of U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, during his visit to France. The symbolic gift was given on the sidelines of an official event attended by Vice President Vance, underscoring the growing diplomatic and cultural ties between India, the U.S., and France.

A Timeless and Sustainable Toy

Vivek Vance

The wooden railway toy set is a classic example of Indian craftsmanship, blending nostalgia with eco-friendly principles. Made from natural wood and painted with vegetable dyes, it ensures both child safety and environmental consciousness. The use of plant-based dyes—such as turmeric for yellow, beetroot for red, indigo for blue, and spinach or neem for green—adds to its organic appeal while preserving traditional artisanal techniques.

Reflecting India’s Rich Toy-Making Heritage

India has a long tradition of wooden toy-making, with regions like Channapatna in Karnataka and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh renowned for their handcrafted creations. This gift embodies India’s commitment to preserving its heritage while promoting sustainable craftsmanship. By choosing a handcrafted toy over mass-produced plastic alternatives, the gesture also aligns with Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative and India’s push for environmentally friendly products.

A Symbolic Diplomatic Gesture

Modi’s choice of this gift reflects the deepening cultural and economic ties between India and the U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, who attended the event in France, expressed appreciation for the thoughtful gesture. The exchange highlighted India’s emphasis on soft diplomacy and traditional craftsmanship, strengthening relations with key global partners.

The wooden railway toy set, steeped in tradition and sustainability, serves as a reminder of India’s rich artisanal legacy and its growing role in global cultural diplomacy.

