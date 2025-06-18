PM Modi Gives A Clear Message At G7 Summit: Any Country Supporting Terrorism Will Pay The Price

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the G7 Outreach Session in Kananaskis, emphasized that the international community must reject double standards on terrorism.

Without naming Pakistan directly, Modi criticised nations that openly fund terrorism yet continue to receive global aid. He stated that the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, was not just an assault on India but on humanity itself.

Countries Supporting Terror Must Be Held Accountable: PM Modi

Modi asserted that terrorism is the common enemy of all democratic nations and should be condemned universally. He questioned the inconsistency in global responses, saying,

“On one hand, sanctions are imposed rapidly based on preferences, while on the other, countries supporting terrorism are rewarded.” He called for a consistent and unified approach to tackling terrorism worldwide.

India Advocates Sustainable Energy Security Solutions

Highlighting energy as a critical global issue, PM Modi stressed the importance of ensuring energy security through sustainable and green methods.

He spoke about India’s leadership in global initiatives like the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and the Global Biofuels Alliance, which aim to provide clean energy solutions and disaster resilience.

Addressing the growing challenges faced by developing nations, PM Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to representing the concerns of the Global South.

He noted that these countries are disproportionately affected by crises related to food, fuel, fertilizers, and finances. India, he said, sees it as a duty to elevate their voices on the global stage.

Deepfake and AI Governance: A New Global Challenge

Calling deepfakes a “major concern,” PM Modi advocated for the clear identification of AI-generated content through watermarking or disclaimers. He stressed the need for international cooperation in managing artificial intelligence, underscoring India’s “human-centric” approach to technology.

PM Modi called for inclusive global governance frameworks to address AI-related risks while fostering innovation.

PM Modi’s First Visit to Canada in Ten Years

This marked Prime Minister Modi’s first official trip to Canada in a decade. On the sidelines of the G7 summit, he met with several global leaders including Canadian PM Mark Carney, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, and Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba. These bilateral meetings focused on strengthening diplomatic and economic relations.

PM Modi also interacted with South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, European Council President António Costa, EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen, and Brazilian President Lula da Silva. Discussions revolved around global cooperation on energy, technology, and security.

PM Modi Heads to Croatia After G7 Summit

Concluding his visit to Canada, Modi described his participation in the G7 Summit as “very productive,” having engaged in key dialogues on global energy security, technology, and innovation. He now travels to Croatia for the next leg of his diplomatic tour.

