Friday, February 14, 2025
PM Modi Hails ‘MEGA Partnership For Prosperity’ Between India And The U.S.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his bilateral talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, highlighted the growing strategic and economic partnership between India and the United States. Emphasizing shared aspirations, Modi introduced the idea of a ‘MEGA partnership for prosperity’ that aligns with both nations’ developmental goals.

India-U.S. Relations: A Strengthening Bond

Addressing a joint press conference after the talks, Modi underscored the deepening collaboration between the two countries, particularly in trade, technology, and global security. He pointed out that while the U.S. has its well-known slogan, Make America Great Again (MAGA), India is moving toward Viksit Bharat 2047, a vision for a developed India by its centenary of independence.

MEGA + MIGA: A Vision for Economic Growth

Explaining his vision, Modi coined the term Make India Great Again (MIGA) to parallel MAGA, symbolizing India’s commitment to economic and technological advancement.

“In the language of America, it’s Make India Great Again – MIGA. When America and India work together, this MEGA plus MIGA becomes a mega partnership for prosperity,” he stated.

This idea reflects the growing alignment between the two nations in fostering mutual growth and prosperity through innovation, trade, and investment.

Doubling Trade by 2030

A key takeaway from the discussions was the decision to double bilateral trade by 2030. Modi emphasized that increasing economic ties would benefit both nations by creating jobs, fostering innovation, and enhancing global competitiveness.

“Our commitment is to ensure that trade between India and the U.S. reaches new heights. Today, we have decided to double our trade by 2030,” he announced.

Strategic Cooperation Beyond Trade

Beyond economic collaboration, Modi and Trump discussed strengthening defense ties, technology partnerships, and global security cooperation. India and the U.S. continue to work together in areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductor production, and space exploration, further cementing their strategic partnership.

PM Modi’s remarks highlight India’s ambition to become a global economic powerhouse while reinforcing its partnership with the U.S. By intertwining India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision with America’s MAGA philosophy, he projected a future of shared prosperity, innovation, and strengthened bilateral ties. With a clear roadmap to double trade by 2030, the India-U.S. partnership is set to scale new heights in the coming years.

