Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
PM Modi Heads To The US For Significant Bilateral Talks With President Trump, Concludes France Visit

After concluding his visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now heading to the United States for high-level talks with President Donald Trump. His visit aims to strengthen the India-US strategic partnership, focusing on trade, defense, and global cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his two-day visit to France, where he co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. The visit focused on deepening trade and investment ties while reinforcing Indo-Pacific cooperation.

India and France Sign AI Declaration

During his stay, Modi and Macron jointly inaugurated India’s new consulate in Marseille, a move that further strengthens diplomatic relations between the two nations. Additionally, the Indian Prime Minister addressed the 14th India-France CEOs Forum in Paris, engaging with business leaders to foster economic collaboration.A significant outcome of Modi’s visit was the signing of a joint declaration between India and France to promote ethical AI development. The agreement underlines the importance of democratic values, global welfare, and linguistic diversity in AI innovation.

In a joint statement, both nations reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring AI remains safe, inclusive, and sustainable. “Our focus is on aligning AI development with international laws and human rights while fostering industrial partnerships, open language models, and digital infrastructure,” the statement read. The declaration also emphasized preventing AI bias, curbing misinformation, and ensuring that power in the AI space is not centralized.

PM Modi Meets US Vice President JD Vance

As part of his engagements in France, PM Modi also met with US Vice President JD Vance and his family. The meeting signaled India’s intent to deepen its strategic engagement with the US leadership ahead of his visit to Washington.

Following his commitments in France, PM Modi departed for the United States, where he is set to hold high-level discussions with President Donald Trump. His two-day working visit to the US is widely seen as a crucial step in strengthening the India-US strategic partnership.

Modi will be the fourth foreign leader to meet President Trump since his inauguration as the 47th US President in January. The talks will take place in both restricted and delegation-level formats, highlighting the significance of India-US ties in global geopolitics.

Filed under

PM Modi In France PM Nodi in US

