Tuesday, March 11, 2025
PM Modi Highlights Strong India-Mauritius Ties During Address At Daisopara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community at Daisopara, where he reiterated the deep relationship between India and Mauritius, calling the island nation more than a partner nation but a "family."

Prime Minister Modi in Mauritius


He passionately discussed India’s continued role in assisting Mauritius’ development and growth, especially in education, technology, and capacity building. The Prime Minister spoke of pride in India’s ongoing engagement in the progress of Mauritius, highlighting the significance of bilateral support in cementing the relationship between the two countries.

Enhancing bilateral cooperation

PM Modi emphasized that India’s engagement with Mauritius is more than conventional diplomacy. He spoke of how the two nations have collaborated in crucial areas like education, healthcare, infrastructure, and disaster management.

India has been a major source of Mauritius’ human resource development, offering scholarships and professional development opportunities for Mauritian students and working professionals. The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of capacity building in developing a brighter future for the citizens of Mauritius so that the island nation may remain a regional innovation and progressive hub.

Shared values and cultural ties celebrated

PM Modi also commemorated the strong cultural ties between India and Mauritius, based on the large Indian diaspora in Mauritius. He mentioned the common history, values, and traditions that unite both countries, making them not only neighbors but also close friends and allies.

The Prime Minister praised the outstanding achievements of the Indian-origin community in Mauritius and how their presence has influenced the country’s culture, economy, and development.

The Future of India-Mauritius relations

Peering into the future, PM Modi was optimistic about the further strengthening of India-Mauritius relations. He reassured the citizens of Mauritius that India would remain committed to helping them achieve their development aspirations.

The Prime Minister ended his speech by reiterating India’s commitment to creating a prosperous and sustainable future with Mauritius, strengthening the strong and long-lasting relationship between the two countries.

