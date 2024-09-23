PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With Kuwait Crown Prince in New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Kuwait Crown Prince, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah Al-Sabah, in New York on Sunday (local time). Prior to this, PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

“The meeting was very good,” PM Oli told ANI after his meeting with PM Modi.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and discussed strengthening India-Kuwait bilateral relations.

India and Kuwait enjoy traditionally friendly relations, which are rooted in history and have stood the test of time. India has been a natural trading partner of Kuwait and until 1961, Indian Rupee was a legal tender in Kuwait.

The year 2021-22 marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

India was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Kuwait following its independence from British Protectorate in 1961. Prior to the establishment of diplomatic relations, India was represented by a Trade Commissioner.

India’s trade with Kuwait has seen a surge, with Indian exports to the Gulf nation reaching USD 2.10 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24, as per the official data by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

PM Modi arrived in New York in the second leg of his three-day visit to the United States. On Saturday, PM Modi took part in the Quad Summit and held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Quad has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi and President Biden reviewed and identified new pathways to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. PM Modi interacted with important American business leaders, who are the key stakeholders, and provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world. He will also address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly in New York.

(With inputs from ANI)