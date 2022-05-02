Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held his first in-person meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. “Expanding India-Germany cooperation. PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Scholz meet in Berlin. @Bundeskanzler,” Office of the Prime Minister of India said in a tweet. Ahead of the meeting, Modi received a guard of honour at the Federal Chancellery in the presence of Scholz.

PM Modi arrived in Germany this morning to kick start the first leg of his three-day Europe visit. The second leg of the Europe visit will see Modi hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries in Denmark on Tuesday, along with other high-level interactions. The visit will conclude with a stopover in Paris on Wednesday where the Prime Minister will meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora living in Berlin upon his arrival at Hotel Adlon Kempinski. Modi expressed his joy after meeting people from the Indian diaspora community. Expressing his delight over the gesture by the Indian community, PM Modi said in a tweet, “It was early morning in Berlin yet several people from the Indian community came by. Was wonderful connecting with them. India is proud of the accomplishments of our diaspora.”

