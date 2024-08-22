PM Modi Honors India’s Humanitarian Legacy in Poland, Pays Tribute to World War II Heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of humanity and compassion as essential pillars for a “just and peaceful world” during his visit to Poland, where he paid homage at three significant memorials, including the monument dedicated to the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar. Known affectionately in Poland as the “Good Maharaja,” Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja provided refuge to over 1,000 Polish children who escaped the ravages of World War II.

PM Modi visits Jam Saheb Memorial

Modi’s visit, part of his two-nation tour that will also take him to Ukraine, began with his tribute at the Jam Saheb Memorial in Warsaw. Reflecting on the humanitarian legacy of the Jam Saheb, Modi posted on X, “Humanity and compassion are vital foundations of a just and peaceful world. The Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw highlights the humanitarian contribution of Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, who ensured shelter as well as care to Polish children left homeless due to the Second World War. Jam Saheb is fondly remembered in Poland as Dobry Maharaja.”

The memorial, located at the Square of the Good Maharaja in Warsaw, stands as a testament to the deep respect and gratitude that the Polish people and government hold for the Jam Saheb. During World War II, the Maharaja’s generosity provided a safe haven for over a thousand Polish children, earning him the endearing title “Dobry Maharaja” (Good Maharaja) in Poland. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted that the impact of his kindness continues to resonate among the Polish community.

At the memorial, Prime Minister Modi had the opportunity to meet with descendants of the Polish individuals who were given refuge by the Jam Saheb. This interaction underscored the enduring historical connection between India and Poland, a bond that remains cherished by the people of both nations.

The Jam Saheb Memorial, a small brick pillar with inscriptions, was unveiled in October 2014 in the Ochota district of Warsaw. According to the Indian Embassy, eight Polish primary and secondary schools are named after Jam Saheb, reflecting his lasting influence in the country. In 1942, the Maharaja had provided refuge to about 1,000 Polish children fleeing the horrors of war-torn Poland and Soviet camps, following the occupation of Poland by Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia. The surviving Polish children have since formed an Association of Poles, which continues to meet annually in one of Poland’s major cities.

PM Modi visits memorial plaque for the Valivade-Kolhapur camp

Continuing his visit, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute at the memorial plaque for the Valivade-Kolhapur camp, inaugurated in November 2017 near the Monte Cassino War Memorial. The Valivade camp in Kolhapur was a sanctuary for around 5,000 Polish refugees, including women and children, during World War II. The Prime Minister’s homage at this memorial honored the remarkable generosity of the princely state of Kolhapur and its royal family, who, inspired by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, placed humanity above all else.

“Paid homage at the Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw. This Memorial is a tribute to the great Royal Family of Kolhapur. This Royal Family was at the forefront of giving shelter to Polish women and children displaced due to the horrors of World War II,” Modi shared on X, along with several photos from the event. He further remarked, “Inspired by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great Royal Family of Kolhapur put humanity above everything else and ensured a life of dignity for the Polish women and children. This act of compassion will keep inspiring generations.”

At the Kolhapur Memorial, Modi met with Polish individuals who had lived in the Valivade camp and their descendants, further highlighting the special historical connection that exists between India and Poland. The MEA emphasized that this connection continues to be nurtured and celebrated by both countries.

PM Modi visits Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino

Concluding his visit, Prime Minister Modi paid solemn homage at the Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino in Warsaw. This monument honors the bravery and sacrifice of soldiers from Poland, India, and other nations who fought together in the historic Battle of Monte Cassino in Italy during World War II. “PM honored the brave soldiers who fought in World War II. Indian and Polish troops fought side by side in this historic battle. Our shared history and enduring ties continue to inspire,” the MEA noted in another post on X.

