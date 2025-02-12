Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
PM Modi In Marseille: Inaugurates Indian Consulate, Pays Tribute To Veer Savarkar

PM Modi inaugurates the Indian Consulate in Marseille, pays tribute to Veer Savarkar, and honours Indian war heroes before heading to the US for a crucial visit.

PM Modi In Marseille: Inaugurates Indian Consulate, Pays Tribute To Veer Savarkar


Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Marseille, France, on Wednesday for a significant diplomatic visit, where he inaugurated the new Consulate General of India alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. The move aims to enhance people-to-people connections and strengthen India-France relations.

During his visit, PM Modi paid homage at the Mazargues War Cemetery, honouring Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the First and Second World Wars. He also visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a major global initiative for nuclear fusion research, symbolizing India’s growing role in international scientific collaborations.

One of the highlights of PM Modi’s visit was his tribute to Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar. Recalling Savarkar’s audacious escape attempt in 1910 while being transported to India under British custody, PM Modi acknowledged the historical significance of Marseille. He expressed gratitude to French activists who had opposed Savarkar’s extradition to the British.

“In India’s freedom struggle, Marseille holds a special place. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a daring escape. His bravery continues to inspire generations,” PM Modi stated on social media.

Savarkar had leapt from a British vessel, swam ashore, and sought refuge in France before being captured and returned to British custody, leading to his life imprisonment in the Andaman Cellular Jail. The incident had sparked an international diplomatic dispute at the time.

PM Modi’s visit to France marks his sixth trip to the country. Prior to arriving in Marseille, he and President Macron participated in the AI Action Summit and the 14th India-France CEOs Forum in Paris.

Following his engagements in France, PM Modi is scheduled to depart for a two-day visit to the United States, his first since Donald Trump took office.

ALSO READ: New Zealand Revises ‘Golden Visa’ Rules. Do Wealthy Indians Stand To Gain?

Filed under

Mazargues War Cemetery PM Modi France visit PM Modi US

