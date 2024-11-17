PM Modi In Nigeria: India To Send 20 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid To Flood Affected Nation

PM Modi extended condolences to those affected in floods and to support of relief works; she promised that India is sending 20 tons of humanitarian aid.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended condolences to the people of Nigeria for the loss of lives due to the devastating floods that hit the country last month and announced to send 20 tons of humanitarian aid to support the relief efforts.

“On behalf of 140 crore Indians, I express condolences over the loss of lives due to the flood in Nigeria last month. In support of relief works, India is sending 20 tons of humanitarian aid,” PM Modi said during a meeting with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja.

Ahead of the PM’s visit, India had also sent 15 tons of humanitarian aid to Nigeria as the country reels under devastating floods.

PM Modi, during his address, also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Nigerian President for his “personal commitment” to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria and highlighted the milestones achieved.

“I express gratitude for your personal commitment to strengthening strategic relations between India and Nigeria. I am happy that last year, under the chairmanship of India, Nigeria joined the G20 Summit for the first time as a guest country… It is delightful that Nigeria has been accorded the status of a partner country in BRICS. I congratulate Nigeria on this important achievement.

According to me, this is a very historic,” PM Modi said. “As it was said right now, an Indian PM is visiting here after 17 years. It is a matter of great joy for me that right at the beginning of my third tenure, I received the opportunity to visit Nigeria. I am very grateful for this,” he said.

He further said, “We give high priority to our strategic partnership with Nigeria. Defence, energy, economy, technology, health, education, culture, etc. are the sectors in which our cooperation is strong… We are working together to overcome many challenges like terrorism, drugs, and smuggling and will continue to do so with more strength. The more than 60,000 members of the Indian community living in Nigeria have played an important role in our relations.”

PM Modi also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Nigeria for the National Honor bestowed upon him, stating it as an honour for the 140 crore people of India and the centuries-old relations between the two nations.

“This honour is not only mine, but this is the honour of 140 crore Indians, it is the honour of India and Nigeria’s centuries-old relations, this is the honour of those relations. I am very thankful to Nigeria, your government and the people of the country for this honour,” PM said.

Notably, Nigeria will honour PM Modi with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). This makes PM Modi the second foreign dignitary to receive this honour. Queen Elizabeth is the only other foreign dignitary who was awarded the GCON in 1969. This will be the 17th such international award conferred to PM Modi by a country.

Notably, PM Modi met with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Sunday. The two leaders held a meeting at the President’s House in Abuja. Earlier, Tinubu also expressed his eagerness to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic first visit to Nigeria.

Sharing a post on X, the Nigerian President wrote, “I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his first visit to Nigeria, which is also the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to our dear country since 2007. Our bilateral discussions will seek to expand the strategic partnership between both countries and enhance cooperation in critical sectors. Welcome to Nigeria, PM Modi @narendramodi.”

Notably, PM Modi on Sunday arrived in Nigeria on the first leg of his three-nation tour. Upon his arrival, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Minister for Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, the capital city of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Wike presented PM Modi with the ‘Key to the City’ of Abuja. The key symbolises the trust and honour bestowed on the PM by the people of Nigeria. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-nation tour to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana scheduled from November 17 to November 21.

PM Modi issued a statement indicating his first stop in Nigeria, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s invitation, aimed at strengthening strategic ties between both countries. “At the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build upon our Strategic Partnership that is based on shared beliefs in democracy and pluralism. I am also eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi,” the statement said.

India and Nigeria enjoy warm, friendly, and deep-rooted bilateral relations. The visit by PM Modi is the first visit by a Prime Minister of India to Nigeria in 17 years.

India is emerging as a development partner of Nigeria on two fronts: by offering developmental assistance through concessional loans and by offering capacity-building training programmes.

India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007 with growing economic, energy, and defence collaboration. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over USD 27 billion in important sectors in Nigeria. India and Nigeria also share a strong development cooperation partnership.

(Inputs from ANI)

