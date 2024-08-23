PM Modi In Ukraine: Reaffirms India’s Stance On Peace Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Friday that India had not been “neutral or an indifferent bystander” during the Russia-Ukraine war and has consistently supported peace.

During his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Modi reiterated India’s stance that the conflict can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also expressed New Delhi’s readiness to actively contribute to peace efforts, according to a statement from Reuters.

Later, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar provided details about the bilateral meeting between Modi and the Ukrainian president. “Much of the discussions between PM Modi and President Zelenskyy was with regard to the war in Ukraine,” the minister said at a briefing.

Regarding the Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar noted that the prime minister advocated for “practical engagement between all stakeholders to develop innovative solutions that will contribute towards peace.”

Jaishankar added, “Modi and Zelenskyy tasked the inter-governmental commission to specifically focus on rebuilding trade and economic relations.” ‘Hope President Zelenskyy will also visit India’: Jaishankar

The minister mentioned that the leaders discussed trade, economic issues, defense, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and education.

“The leaders also tasked the Intergovernmental Commission, co-chaired by Minister Kuleba and myself, to specifically focus on rebuilding our trade and economic relations, which had declined recently. We certainly look forward to having an early meeting of that body, definitely by the end of this year,” ANI quoted Jaishankar as saying.

He added, “PM Modi’s visit to Ukraine is historic, and we hope President Zelenskyy too will visit India at his convenience.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kyiv early on Friday, becoming the first Indian premier to visit Ukraine since it gained independence in 1991. He paid tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Both Modi and Zelenskyy visited the Martyrologist Exposition, dedicated to the memory of children killed in the Ukraine war. The visit holds significant importance as it comes at a time when the region is amid ongoing conflict.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

