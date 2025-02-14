Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
PM Modi Is A Better Negotiator Than Me, Says Trump As Both Leaders Meet In Washington

During a meeting at the White House on February 13, PM Modi and President Trump reaffirmed the strong bond between India and the U.S. Trump presented Modi with his book Our Journey Together and discussed future trade relations, including plans for reciprocal tariffs on India.

PM Modi Is A Better Negotiator Than Me, Says Trump As Both Leaders Meet In Washington

PM Modi is a better negotiator than me, says Trump as both leaders meet in Washington


On February 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington D.C. The two leaders took the opportunity to address the media, reaffirming the strong friendship between India and the United States. This informal interaction was followed by a joint statement highlighting the nations’ shared goals and growing bilateral ties.

Trump Gifts PM Modi His Book ‘Our Journey Together’

During the meeting, President Trump presented PM Modi with a signed copy of his book Our Journey Together. The book, which features memorable moments from their friendship, includes photos from iconic events such as the Howdy Modi rally and Namaste Trump in India. These visuals capture the essence of the leaders’ mutual respect and the deepening bond between the two nations.

Trump on Reciprocal Tariffs: A Bold Move Against High Tariffs

In a significant development, President Trump announced that his administration would impose reciprocal tariffs on India. He described India as one of the “most high-tariff nations” and noted that despite efforts during his first term, he was unable to secure any concessions on trade. In a candid remark, Trump admitted, “PM Modi is a better negotiator than me,” emphasizing Modi’s strength in handling negotiations.

 A Future of Collaboration

The White House meeting highlighted the ongoing collaboration between India and the United States. As both nations continue to strengthen their partnership, the leaders discussed future prospects, from trade agreements to joint initiatives. PM Modi’s visit to Washington serves as another milestone in their evolving relationship.

ALSO READTrump To Sign Executive Order On Reciprocal Tariffs As Trade War Intensifies

PM Modi US Visit

