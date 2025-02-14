Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
‘PM Modi Is The Toughest Negotiator’: This Is What Donald Trump Believes

During a press interaction on Thursday, US President Donald Trump hailed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "much tougher negotiator" than himself while discussing the prospects of a trade agreement between India and the United States.

“He is a much tougher negotiator than me, and a much better negotiator. There is not even a contest,” Trump remarked, acknowledging Modi’s negotiation skills.

Trade Talks and New Reciprocal Tariff Policy

The statement came just hours after President Trump introduced a new reciprocal tariff policy for the US trading partners. Speaking about future agreements, Trump assured that both countries are actively working toward a trade deal, which will be announced soon.

“We are going to work with India. We have separate big trade deals to announce in the very near future,” he said.
Trump emphasized the potential benefits of these agreements for both countries, saying, “We are going to make some wonderful trade deals for India and the US.”

Challenges in Doing Business in India

While highlighting the ongoing efforts to strengthen trade ties, Trump also pointed out the challenges foreign companies face in India due to high tariffs.
“India is a very hard place to do business because of the tariffs. They have the highest tariffs, just about in the world,” he said.

However, Trump’s administration remains optimistic about resolving these challenges and building stronger economic ties with India. The announcement reflects a shift toward creating a more balanced and reciprocal trade relationship between the two nations.

What Lies Ahead

The discussions between the two leaders signal a new chapter in US-India trade relations, with both sides aiming for fairer trade practices and deeper cooperation. As Trump reiterated his commitment to improving economic ties, the spotlight now shifts to the upcoming trade deal, which is expected to address long-standing issues related to tariffs and market access.

Also Read: Tit For Tat: Donald Trump On High Tariffs In India, Says 'Its Reciprocal Trading'

