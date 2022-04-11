Ahead of the meet, Singh met U.S. aerospace & defense majors Boeing and Raytheon. He exhorted the companies to take advantage of policy initiatives in India to steadily march from ‘Make in India’ towards ‘Make for the World’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting today, along the sidelines of the India-US 2+2 dialogue. The two Leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on strengthening global strategic partnership, Covid-19 pandemic, Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, upholding free and open Indo-Pacific, bolstering security in Indo-Pacific, Russia-Ukraine war and its consequences, mitigating the war’s impact on global food and countering climate crisis.

A statement issued by US Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “The Leaders will advance ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure. President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets.”

The virtual interaction between the two leaders will precede the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, which will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue is scheduled for a duration of 5 hours in Washington. It will start at 11.30 pm IST and last till the wee hours of Tuesday morning India time.

Ahead of the meet, Singh met U.S. aerospace & defense majors Boeing and Raytheon. He exhorted the companies to take advantage of policy initiatives in India to steadily march from ‘Make in India’ towards ‘Make for the World’.