PM Modi Lands In Canada’s Kananaskis To Attend G7 Summit Marking His Sixth Consecutive G7 Participation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kananaskis, Canada, on Tuesday to participate in the G7 Summit, marking his first visit to the country in ten years.

He landed on Monday evening local time, arriving from Cyprus as part of his ongoing three-nation tour.

Focus on Energy, Innovation and Global Cooperation

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, discussions at the summit will center around key global challenges, including energy security, cutting-edge technology, and innovation.

Particular emphasis will be placed on the intersection of AI and energy, as well as developments in quantum technology.

PM Modi’s Sixth Consecutive G7 Participation

This visit marks Modi’s sixth straight appearance at the G7 Summit. He will engage in talks with leaders of G7 member nations, heads of outreach countries, and chiefs of international organizations to deliberate on shared concerns affecting the global landscape.

Bilateral Meetings Scheduled on Summit Sidelines

During his time in Canada, Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold a series of bilateral discussions with world leaders. These meetings come shortly after India’s Operation Sindoor, a strategic strike targeting terror networks in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attacks.

Modi’s visit follows an invitation from Canada’s newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney, signaling a potential thaw in India-Canada relations.

Ties between the two countries had severely deteriorated following Canada’s unsubstantiated claims regarding the killing of pro-Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Hope for a Reset in India-Canada Relations

In recent months, security officials from both nations have resumed communication, and discussions are reportedly underway to appoint new high commissioners.

The Ministry of External Affairs described both nations as “vibrant democracies” and expressed hope that the Modi-Carney meeting will help reset diplomatic relations and explore constructive paths forward.