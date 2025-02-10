Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
PM Modi Lands In Paris To Co-Chair AI Action Summit With President Macron

PM Modi Lands In Paris To Co-Chair AI Action Summit With President Macron


Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in France for a two-day visit, during which he will co-chair the AI Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. The summit, scheduled for February 11, aims to foster international collaboration on artificial intelligence and its ethical implications.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was welcomed by French officials and Indian community members. The highlight of his visit includes a bilateral meeting with President Macron to assess the progress of the 2047 Horizon Roadmap a long-term strategy to enhance Indo-French relations.

AI Action Summit & High-Level Engagements

According to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the AI Action Summit will bring together global leaders, industry experts, and policymakers to discuss the role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future. The event is expected to witness the participation of top CEOs from the tech industry and thought leaders from across the world.

On the eve of the summit, President Macron will host a special dinner at the Élysée Palace in honor of visiting Heads of Government and State. This gathering will provide a platform for discussions on strategic partnerships, technology, and innovation.

Visit to Marseille & Inauguration of Indian Consulate

As part of his visit, PM Modi will travel to Marseille, where he will inaugurate the first-ever Indian Consulate in France, reinforcing India’s diplomatic presence in the country. He will also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a multinational initiative in which India is a key partner, focused on harnessing nuclear fusion energy for sustainable development.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will pay homage to Indian soldiers who fought in the World Wars by visiting the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille, commemorating their sacrifice.

PM Modi’s visit marks another milestone in the India-France strategic partnership, covering areas such as AI, energy collaboration, and diplomatic expansion.

