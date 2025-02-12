Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Joint Base Andrews ahead of his two-day visit to the United States on February 12-13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Joint Base Andrews ahead of his two-day visit to the United States on February 12-13. During his stay, PM Modi is set to hold a crucial meeting with US President Donald Trump, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation in trade, defense, and technology.

The visit is expected to further bolster the strategic partnership between the two nations. Modi received a warm welcome upon arrival, with officials highlighting the significance of this high-level engagement.

#WATCH | Washington, DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands at Joint Base Andrews
PM Modi is visiting US on February 12-13 and will hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump. (Video source – ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/fpGy4BMPUL — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2025

Indian Diaspora Gathers in Chilly Weather to Welcome PM Modi

Despite freezing temperatures and snow, members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside Blair House to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his U.S. visit. Holding Indian flags and chanting slogans, the crowd eagerly awaited his arrival.

One enthusiastic supporter said, “We have people on crutches who braved the harsh winter and snow. We are excited to welcome PM Modi to America.”

The warm reception highlighted the strong connection between the Indian community abroad and India’s leadership.

#WATCH | Washington, DC: Indian diaspora braves the harsh winters and gathers outside Blair House to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi A member of the Indian diaspora says, " …We have people on crutches, and they have braved this great winter and snow…we are excited to… pic.twitter.com/Uie1b9p3lk — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2025

