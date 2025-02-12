Home
Thursday, February 13, 2025
PM Modi Lands In Washington DC For High-Stakes Visit, 1st Visit During Trump’s 2nd Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Joint Base Andrews ahead of his two-day visit to the United States on February 12-13.

PM Modi Lands In Washington DC For High-Stakes Visit, 1st Visit During Trump’s 2nd Term


Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Joint Base Andrews ahead of his two-day visit to the United States on February 12-13. During his stay, PM Modi is set to hold a crucial meeting with US President Donald Trump, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation in trade, defense, and technology.

The visit is expected to further bolster the strategic partnership between the two nations. Modi received a warm welcome upon arrival, with officials highlighting the significance of this high-level engagement.

Indian Diaspora Gathers in Chilly Weather to Welcome PM Modi

Despite freezing temperatures and snow, members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside Blair House to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his U.S. visit. Holding Indian flags and chanting slogans, the crowd eagerly awaited his arrival.

One enthusiastic supporter said, “We have people on crutches who braved the harsh winter and snow. We are excited to welcome PM Modi to America.”

The warm reception highlighted the strong connection between the Indian community abroad and India’s leadership.

Also Read: Over Immigration Policies, The Justice Dept Is Sueing The State Of New York And Top Officials: Pam Bondi

Filed under

donald trump PM Modi In US

