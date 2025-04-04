PM Modi Makes BIMSTEC A Vibrant Regional Forum; Key Announcements On The Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the 6th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday. The summit, which brings together member nations from South and Southeast Asia, is expected to focus on enhancing trade, security, and connectivity among the participating countries.

PM Modi is likely to make major announcements regarding India’s role in strengthening regional cooperation and supporting BIMSTEC’s long-term vision for economic and strategic partnerships.

This year’s theme for the summit, “Prosperous, Resilient, and Open BIMSTEC,” reflects the shared goal of boosting economic ties, reinforcing security collaborations, and ensuring smoother connectivity across the region. The summit also aligns with Thailand’s Bangkok Vision 2030, which focuses on greater regional integration.

India’s Longstanding Role in BIMSTEC’s Growth

While BIMSTEC was established in 1997, the group gained significant momentum in 2016 when PM Modi hosted a Leaders’ Retreat in Goa to reinvigorate the organization. Since then, India has played a key role in expanding and strengthening BIMSTEC’s agenda, inviting leaders from member nations to various high-profile events, including Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in 2019.

India’s strategic policies such as Neighbourhood First, Act East, MAHASAGAR (Maritime Security and Growth for All in the Region), and its Indo-Pacific Vision have brought new energy to the BIMSTEC framework. These policies have helped in building stronger ties with the region’s nations and ensuring that BIMSTEC remains a key player in South and Southeast Asian diplomacy.

How BIMSTEC is Organized: India’s Leading Role

BIMSTEC operates by dividing responsibilities among its seven member nations, with each country leading a key area of focus:

India: Security and Trade

Bangladesh: Investment and Development

Bhutan: Environment and Climate

Myanmar: Agriculture and Food Security

Nepal: People-to-People Ties

Sri Lanka: Science, Technology, and Innovation

Thailand: Connectivity

India, leading the Security and Trade pillars, has been at the forefront of strengthening regional law enforcement, counterterrorism efforts, and economic partnerships.

The formal adoption of the BIMSTEC Charter in May 2024 has further raised the group’s international profile and solidified its role in global geopolitics. India has also taken a leadership role by appointing Indra Mani Pandey as the Secretary General of BIMSTEC and granting USD 1 million to the BIMSTEC Secretariat for institution-building and capacity enhancement.

India’s Efforts in Connectivity, Security, and Sustainability

India has taken multiple steps to improve connectivity and security within BIMSTEC, such as:

Hosting the BIMSTEC Energy Centre in Bengaluru – This centre coordinates regional grid interconnections, ensuring better energy cooperation among member states.

Leading security initiatives – India is developing legal frameworks to combat terrorism, violent extremism, and transnational crimes, making the region safer for economic growth and trade.

Enhancing disaster management and sustainability – India is actively working to strengthen disaster response mechanisms and reduce the region’s vulnerability to natural calamities.

Recent BIMSTEC Activities and Regional Engagement

BIMSTEC has organized several key events in the past year to promote regional collaboration and cultural ties. Some of the major activities include:

BIMSTEC Aquatic Championship – A sports event fostering friendly competition among member nations.

BIMSTEC Business Summit – Strengthening economic and trade partnerships between businesses in the region.

Youth Summit – Encouraging youth participation in regional development initiatives.

Climate Change Conference – Addressing the growing environmental challenges facing the region.

Cultural Troupe Exchange – Strengthening people-to-people ties through art, music, and heritage programs.

These events highlight BIMSTEC’s focus on economic growth, cultural unity, and regional integration.

What to Expect from the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok

At the upcoming Bangkok Summit, PM Modi is expected to announce new initiatives that will further cement India’s commitment to regional development. Key topics on the agenda include:

Boosting trade and economic cooperation among member nations. Strengthening regional security measures to tackle terrorism and cyber threats. Advancing transport and digital connectivity projects for easier movement of goods and services. Expanding collaboration in disaster management and climate resilience.

India’s active leadership in BIMSTEC ensures that the organization continues to serve as a key platform for regional cooperation, peace, and economic progress.

