PM Modi, along with the Mauritian Prime Minister Jugnauth, inaugurated the new Supreme Court building in the Mauritius, through video conference. PM Modi used the opportunity to speak about the close relations shared by Mauritius and India.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi, and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, are jointly inaugurating the new Supreme Court building in Mauritius. PM Modi labelled it a ‘mark of respect’ towards towards the democratic system of an independent judiciary. He also lauded the modern construction and design of the building.

The new Supreme Court building was completed with Indian assistance as part of New Delhi’s thrust on cooperation with countries in the Indian Ocean Region. Senior members of the judiciary from Mauritius and other dignitaries from both countries were present during the occasion.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the court’s building symbolises the strong bilateral partnership between the two countries.

The court structure construction is one of the five projects under the USD 353 million Special Economic Package (SEP) extended by India in 2016.

The project has been completed within schedule and below expected cost. The building is spread over an area of more than 4,700 sq m with over 10 floors and has a built-up area of around 25,000 sq m. It flaunts a modern design and green features with focus on thermal and sound insulation and high energy efficiency. The new building will house all divisions and offices of the Supreme Court of Mauritius.

The PM also said, “First of all, I congratulate the Government and people of Mauritius for effective management of the COVID-19 global pandemic. I am happy that India was able to support this effort through timely supplies of medicines and sharing of experiences.”

PM Modi also called Mauritius the ‘heart of India’s approach to the Indian Ocean’. He also stated, “For India, the most fundamental principle in development cooperation is respecting our partners. This sharing of development lessons is our only motivation. That is why our development cooperation does not come with any conditions.”

