PM Modi, Mauritius PM Strengthen Bilateral Relations, Boost Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with his Mauritius counterpart Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam and the two leaders discussed cooperation across a broad range of areas, including defence and maritime security.

Emphasising the special and unique ties between India and Mauritius, the two leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to further deepen the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Broad Range of Cooperation Discussed

“They discussed the ongoing cooperation across a broad range of areas, including development partnership, capacity building, defence, maritime security, digital infrastructure, and people-to-people ties,” a PMO release said.

He reiterated India’s steadfast commitment to the development priorities of Mauritius in line with Vision MAHASAGAR and India’s Neighbourhood First policy.

PM Modi Lauds Yoga Day Participation

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the whole-hearted participation of Prime Minister Ramgoolam in the 11th International Day of Yoga. He acknowledged the symbolic and practical importance of Mauritius’s engagement in the event, which reflects the deep-rooted cultural ties between the two countries.

This participation, PM Modi noted, was yet another testament to the close bonds of friendship that define India-Mauritius relations.

Invitation Extended for India Visit

PM Modi extended an invitation to PM Ramgoolam for an early visit to India. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch and continue their engagement to further advance bilateral ties.

In a post on X, PM Modi said Mauritius remains a key partner in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR and Neighbourhood First policy.

PM Modi Reaffirms Strategic Priorities

“Pleased to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam. We exchanged views on further strengthening India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Partnership and regional developments. Mauritius remains a key partner in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR and our Neighbourhood First policy,” he said.

India continues to emphasise its strategic role in the Indian Ocean Region and its commitment to neighbouring nations’ development, with Mauritius being a central partner in this approach.

Historical and Economic Ties Between Nations

India has close and longstanding relations with Mauritius, an island nation in the Western Indian Ocean, anchored in shared history, demography and culture. A key reason for the special ties is the fact that Indian origin people comprise nearly 70% of the island’s population of 1.2 million (28% Creole, 3% Sino-Mauritian, 1% Franco-Mauritian).

Since 2005, India has been among the largest trading partners of Mauritius. For the FY 2023-24, Indian exports to Mauritius stood at USD 778.03 million, Mauritian exports to India at USD 73.10 million, and total trade at USD 851.13 million. Trade has steadily grown in the last 18 years, from USD 206.76 million in 2005-06 to USD 851.13 million in 2023-24.

(With Inputs From ANI)

